JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Registration Begins For First Special Round; Apply Till October 6

JAC Chandigarh 2022 counselling is conducted for admissions into the BTech and BArch programmes.

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh has started the online registration process for the first special round of counselling from today, October 4. Eligible candidates can apply for the JAC Chandigarh counselling 2022 through the official website - jacchd.admissions.nic.in. The last date to register for the JAC Chandigarh first special round counselling is October 6, 2022 till 4 pm.

The JAC Counselling 2022 registration process includes online registration, payment of fees, choice locking, and application submission. It is mandatory for candidates must bring all necessary documentation at the time of the counselling process. The JAC Chandigarh 2022 counselling round is conducted for admissions into the BTech and BArch programmes.

JAC Chandigarh 2022 Special Round Counselling Registration Direct Link

JAC Chandigarh 2022 Special Round of Counselling: Application Steps

First, go to the official website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in And from the homepage, click on the ‘First Special Round Registration and Fee Payment for BTech and BArch Admissions’ link. Enter the required credentials and register. Pay the counselling fees. Download and take a printout of the form for further admission processing.

JAC Chandigarh 2022 Special Round of Counselling: Important Dates