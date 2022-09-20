JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022 Mock Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh counselling 2022 mock allotment result is released today, September 20, 2022. Candidates can check and download the JAC Chandigarh counselling 2022 mock allotment result from the official website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in. The JAC Chandigarh counselling first allotment result will be released tomorrow, September 21. The last date for candidates to complete the choice filling process is today, September 20 up to midnight.

JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022 Mock Allotment Result Link

JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022 Choice Filling and Locking Direct Link

JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022: Steps To Check Mock Allotment Result

Visit the website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “View Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details” link. Enter the login credentials The JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022 mock allotment result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the mock allotment result for future reference.

JAC conducts admissions to BE, BArch, Integrated BE (Chemical), and MBA programmes offered by institutes in Chandigarh on the basis of JEE Main scores and pass percentage secured in Class 12 or equivalent examination. Since admissions are based on All India Ranks of JEE Main, there is no entrance exam. Candidates only need to register for the counselling process conducted by JAC.

Click here for more Education News