JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022: First Seat Allotment List Today At Jacchd.admissions.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JAC Chandigarh first seat allotment list at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh first seat allotment list will be released today, September 21. "Result of first round of seat allotment will be made tomorrow i.e. 21.09.2022 afternoon," the notification mentioned. Candidates can download the round one allotment result on the official website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Important Checklist Here

The JAC counselling mock allotment result was earlier released on September 20, and candidates were able to fill their choices till midnight.

JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022: Steps To Check First Allotment Result

Visit the website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “View Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details” link

Enter the login credentials

The JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022 mock allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the mock allotment result for future reference.

JAC conducts admissions to BE, BArch, Integrated BE (Chemical), and MBA programmes offered by institutes in Chandigarh on the basis of JEE Main scores and pass percentage secured in Class 12 or equivalent examination. Since admissions are based on All India Ranks of JEE Main, there is no entrance exam. Candidates only need to register for the counselling process conducted by JAC.