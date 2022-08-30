JAC Chandigarh Begins BTech Counselling Registration For Admission To 2022-23 Engineering Programmes

  • Home
The JAC Chandigarh will continue the registration process for 2022 BTech counselling till September 13. Candidates who appeared for JEE Mains and have valid scorecards can apply online for JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 30, 2022 12:33 pm IST

JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling begins
New Delhi:

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh has started the online registration process for admission to BTech courses. The JAC Chandigarh will continue the registration process for 2022 BTech counselling till September 13. Candidates who appeared for JEE Mains and have valid scorecards can apply online for JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling.

After the completion of the JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling registration process, the admission committee will allot the colleges on the basis of the candidate’s rank in JEE Main 2022. Candidates will have to download the seat allotment letter from the official website.

BTech 2022 Counselling: How to Apply for JAC Chandigarh Registration?

  1. To register for JAC Chandigarh counselling process candidates have to visit the official website -- jacchd.admissions.nic.in
  2. Click on the JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling 2022 registration link.
  3. Fill all the mandatory details such as application number, rank
  4. Select college and courses preference
  5. Upload documents.
  6. Preview and submit the details.
  7. Pay JAC BTech counselling 2022 application fees using Debit/credit card or net banking.
  8. Download the counselling registration form for admission and seat allotment process.

JAC Chandigarh BTech Counselling Dates 2022

Events

Dates

BTech Counselling Registration process starts

August 29, 2022

Last date for generation of filled Bank Challan

September 13, 2022

Last date for depositing fee in the SBI Bank using Bank Challan

September 14, 2022

Last date for online registration

September 14, 2022

Round 1 Choice filling

September 17, to 19 2022

Result of Mock Counselling

September 18, 2022

Locking of Choices By Candidates

September 19, 2022

First Round Seat Allotment

September 20, 2022

JEE Main Cut off chandigarh
