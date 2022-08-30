JAC Chandigarh Begins BTech Counselling Registration For Admission To 2022-23 Engineering Programmes

JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling begins

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh has started the online registration process for admission to BTech courses. The JAC Chandigarh will continue the registration process for 2022 BTech counselling till September 13. Candidates who appeared for JEE Mains and have valid scorecards can apply online for JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling.

After the completion of the JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling registration process, the admission committee will allot the colleges on the basis of the candidate’s rank in JEE Main 2022. Candidates will have to download the seat allotment letter from the official website.

BTech 2022 Counselling: How to Apply for JAC Chandigarh Registration?

To register for JAC Chandigarh counselling process candidates have to visit the official website -- jacchd.admissions.nic.in Click on the JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling 2022 registration link. Fill all the mandatory details such as application number, rank Select college and courses preference Upload documents. Preview and submit the details. Pay JAC BTech counselling 2022 application fees using Debit/credit card or net banking. Download the counselling registration form for admission and seat allotment process.

JAC Chandigarh BTech Counselling Dates 2022