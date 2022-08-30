JAC Chandigarh Begins BTech Counselling Registration For Admission To 2022-23 Engineering Programmes
The JAC Chandigarh will continue the registration process for 2022 BTech counselling till September 13. Candidates who appeared for JEE Mains and have valid scorecards can apply online for JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling.
After the completion of the JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling registration process, the admission committee will allot the colleges on the basis of the candidate’s rank in JEE Main 2022. Candidates will have to download the seat allotment letter from the official website.
BTech 2022 Counselling: How to Apply for JAC Chandigarh Registration?
- To register for JAC Chandigarh counselling process candidates have to visit the official website -- jacchd.admissions.nic.in
- Click on the JAC Chandigarh BTech counselling 2022 registration link.
- Fill all the mandatory details such as application number, rank
- Select college and courses preference
- Upload documents.
- Preview and submit the details.
- Pay JAC BTech counselling 2022 application fees using Debit/credit card or net banking.
- Download the counselling registration form for admission and seat allotment process.
JAC Chandigarh BTech Counselling Dates 2022
Events
Dates
BTech Counselling Registration process starts
August 29, 2022
Last date for generation of filled Bank Challan
September 13, 2022
Last date for depositing fee in the SBI Bank using Bank Challan
September 14, 2022
Last date for online registration
September 14, 2022
Round 1 Choice filling
September 17, to 19 2022
Result of Mock Counselling
September 18, 2022
Locking of Choices By Candidates
September 19, 2022
First Round Seat Allotment
September 20, 2022