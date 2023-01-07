JAC Board Exam 2023: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Exams From March 14

Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 time table released

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 exam dates for 2022-23 academic session. As per the Jharkhand Board time table 2023, the JAC 10th board exams will commence on March 14 and will conclude on April 3, 2023. While JAC board exam 2023 Class 12 is scheduled between March 14 and April 5, 2023.

The JAC Board exam 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held in two shifts. While the Class 10 board exam will be held in the first shift which will be organised in the morning from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm, the Class 12 board exam will be held in the second shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper prior the commencement of examination.

The Jharkhand Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 exam on OMR sheet as well as on answer booklet. The duration to answer the questions on OMR sheet will be one hour and 35 minutes, while the duration to answer questions on answer booklet will be one hour and 40 minutes.

The JAC Class 10 board exam will start with IIT and other Vocational subject papers and will conclude with the Sanskrit subject paper. The JAC Intermediate examinations will start with Vocational subjects for Arts, Science and Commerce streams and will conclude with Philosophy subject of Arts stream.