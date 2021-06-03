Jharkhand Board (JAC) Classes 10, 12 Exams Not Cancelled: Official

JAC board exam 2021 not cancelled: Official

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has not taken any decision yet on Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, which were postponed in April amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. An official from the board told NDTV that reports on board exam cancellation are fake. “Whatever is being spread as cancelled is rumour...requesting students not to believe them,” the official said.

The JAC on April 17 postponed Class 10 and 12 final exams and said it will review the Covid situation on June 1 before taking further decisions. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to May 21.

"All the practical examinations of Class 10 and 12 of the year 2021 are postponed with immediate effect. Further information in this regard will be published later," the JAC had said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in May said holding Class 12 board exams in the state would not be appropriate in the wake of the present COVID-19 situation.

"If the suggestions received from the stakeholders are considered, there is a consensus on postponement of the examination... People feel that maintaining social distance will not be possible if the exams are conducted and children can get infected..." Mr Soren said after participating in a meeting convened by the Centre on the Class 12 board exams.

Students of the Jharkhand board told Careers360 that they want the JAC to hold exams, if they can make the arrangements in time, and ensure health and safety protocols.

Abhishek Kumar, a Class 12 Arts student said it is important the board exams are held as it plays a key role in university admission. He plans to study English at graduation level.

Madhu Shukla, another Class 12 student said exams should be held following the Covid protocols. She said if the government decides to cancel 12th board exams, results should be prepared on the basis of Class 11 exams.

Concerned about the health and safety of students, Parikshit Mahto, a teacher at Hindu School said board exams in the state should be scrapped. “Students are not prepared for exams. The majority of them are in fear and do not want to appear in exams,” he added.

Shubham Bhagat, a Class 12 Science student, also wants to appear in the exam, if the government can conduct it in time.

On alternative methods of evaluation using previous exam marks, he explains Classes 9, 11 board exams are different. “Students take Class 9, 11 exams casually as those exams are only for promotion to next higher classes,” Mr Bhagat told Careers360.