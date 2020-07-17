Image credit: Shutterstock JAC Board 12th Result 2020 Date: Results will be announced today

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the JAC 12th Result 2020 by 1 pm today. Students can check the results by logging into the official websites of JAC: jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year, over 2.40 lakh students appeared for the 12th board exams in Jharkhand. The results will initially be announced by Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto. The links for JAC 12th Result 2020 on the official websites will go live soon after. JAC will release the JAC 12th Result 2020 Arts, JAC 12th Result 2020 Science and JAC 12th Result 2020 Commerce together today.