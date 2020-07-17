Live

JAC Board 12th Result 2020: Live Updates

JAC will release the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 today. Students can check the results by logging into the official websites of JAC: jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 8:45 am IST | Source: Careers360

JAC Board 12th Result 2020: Live Updates
JAC Board 12th Result 2020 Date: Results will be announced today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the JAC 12th Result 2020 by 1 pm today. Students can check the results by logging into the official websites of JAC: jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year, over 2.40 lakh students appeared for the 12th board exams in Jharkhand. The results will initially be announced by Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto. The links for JAC 12th Result 2020 on the official websites will go live soon after. JAC will release the JAC 12th Result 2020 Arts, JAC 12th Result 2020 Science and JAC 12th Result 2020 Commerce together today.

Live updates

08:45 AM IST

08:45 AM IST
July 17, 2020

Students can check the results through the Jharkhand board's official websites: jacresults,com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

08:32 AM IST
July 17, 2020

JAC 12th Result 2020 today

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will release the JAC 12th Result 2020 for all streams today.

JAC Science Result JAC 12th results JAC 12th Arts Result
