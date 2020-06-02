JAC 9th Class Result 2020: How To Check The Results

Image credit: Shutterstock Jharkhand board 9th results 2020 is to be released today

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, is set to announce the JAC 9th Class Result 2020 today by 1 pm today. Candidates can check the Jharkhand 9th Result 2020 on the official websites such as Jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. Nearly 4.22 lakh students have participated in the JAC 9th class board exams. JAC will provide the original marksheet and pass certificate to the candidates through their respective schools. The JAC is also expected to release the JAC board 10th result 2020 and JAC board 12th result 2020 by the end of the week.

Checking JAC 9th Result 2020

Here’s how to check the JAC 9th result 2020 through Jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Go to www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the JAC exam 2020 results link

Enter roll code and roll number

Click submit and the website will take you to your results

Click on print to download marksheet

Alternatively, in the ‘destination’ section, select save as pdf to download a soft copy

School boards have started declaring results following a disruption in their schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jharkhand conducted its Class 9 exams in January 2020 but had to delay the evaluation of the answer sheets as COVID-19 spread across the country. Several other state boards have also started declaring results now that the restrictions due to the lockdown have started easing up. State boards that were unable to conduct all the exams have also announced new dates. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled the postponed exams between July 1 and July 15.