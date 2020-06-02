Image credit: Shutterstock Jharkhand 9th Class Result 2020: direct links

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has released the JAC board exam 2020 results for Class 9. The JAC 9th Class Result 2020 is available on official websites such as jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. JAC will provide the original marksheet and pass certificate to the qualifying candidates out of the 4.22 lakh students who have written the JAC 9th class board exams through their respective schools. The JAC Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh also informed that the results are for JAC board 10th result 2020 and JAC board 12th result 2020 will be published soon.

Checking JAC 9th Result 2020

Here’s how to check the JAC 9th result 2020 through Jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Visit www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the JAC board 9th results link

Enter roll code and roll number

Click submit and the website will take you to results page

Click on print to download marksheet

Here’s how to check the Jharkhand 9th Class Result 2020 through Jacresults.com.

Click here: jacresults.com

Enter roll code and roll number

Click submit

Click on print to download marksheet

State boards of education started declaring results from the end of May. Most had their annual exam and evaluation schedules disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Jharkhand conducted its Class 9 exams in January 2020 but the evaluation of the answer sheets was delayed as COVID-19 spread across the country. Several other state boards have also started declaring results now that the restrictions due to the lockdown have started easing up. State boards that were unable to conduct all the exams before the lockdown was enforced from March 25 have also announced new dates after the Ministry of Home Affairs relaxed lockdown restrictions for exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled the postponed exams between July 1 and July 15.