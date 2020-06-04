JAC 8th Result 2020: Jharkhand Board Class 8 Result Soon, Here’s How To Check

JAC 8th Result 2020: Here’s How To Check

Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will announce the Jharkhand Board Class 8 result by 2 pm today through the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Alternatively, Jharkhand JAC Class 8th result 2020 can also be checked through Jacresults.com. Jharkhand board had announced the JAC 9th results 2020 on Tuesday. The Jharkhand Board Class 8 result was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as schools across the state were forced shut from March 16. The Class 8 exams were held from January 24 and finished well before the Central Government ordered a nationwide lockdown due to rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

Here’s how to check the JAC 8th result 2020 through jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Go to www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the JAC exam 2020 results link in recent announcements tab

Enter roll code and roll number

Click submit and the website will take you to your results

Click on print to download marksheet

To check on jacresults.com

Go to jacresults.com

Click on the JAC 8th result 2020 result link on top

Enter roll code and roll number

Click submit and the website will take you to your results

Click on print to download marksheet

Their schedules thrown into disarray by the coronavirus outbreak in March, state board are beginning to either reschedule exams or declare results. The Bihar Board was the first to go, declaring Class 10 and Class 12 results in the last week of May. Punjab Board followed with result till Class 10. Jharkhand Board has already announced Class 9 results. Haryana Board’s Class 10 results will be announced on Monday, June 8 and Uttar Pradesh Board will do so on June 27. School boards that were unable to conduct all the exams before the COVID-19 lockdown began on March 25, this includes the national-level Central Board of Secondary Education, have been rescheduled exams. The CBSE will hold them in July as will West Bengal.