JAC 8th result 2020: The JAC result has been released online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC, the state level body which conducts school level examinations, has released the JAC 8th result. The JAC result has been released online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC results can be accessed online directly at jacresultonline.com/jac8_2020/. An official has confirmed to NDTV that the results will be released only for the schools and schools will distribute the results to the students after accessing it through school login.

JAC 8th Class result 2020: Direct result link

The schools may download the results from the direct link provided here:

Headmasters or principals may log in to this portal to download marks statement and tabulation sheet

The schools may take soft copy of the JAC 8th result in pen drive, according to the instructions given on the official website.

Before this, the JAC had released the Class 9 results on June 2. Hindustan Times reported that a total of 4,22,789 students had enrolled for the Class 9 examination, out of which 4,17,030 appeared. A total of 4,06,293 students have passed the examination.

JAC Class 9th result can be checked at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and exam-result.in.