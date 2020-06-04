Image credit: Shutterstock JAC 8th Class Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council Has Announced JAC Class 8 Result @ jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com

Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has declared the Class 8 result on the Jharkhand Board’s official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Alternatively, the Jharkhand JAC Class 8th result 2020 can also be checked on jacresults.com. The Jharkhand Board Class 8 exams were conducted from January 24, 2020 but the result was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Schools across Jharkhand were shut from March 16 and this disrupted Jharkhand Board’s evaluation process as well. The board had announced the JAC 9th results 2020 on Tuesday and the Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected soon as well.

Steps To Check JAC 8th Result 2020

The JAC 8th Results 2020 cannot be accessed directly by students. School principals will have to download the results from https://jacresultonline.com/jac8_2020/. School principals have to log in using their usernames and passwords. They have been instructed by the board to do the following:

Log in to download the specific school’s marksheets and tabulation sheets

Take a soft copy of the results, both mark statement and tabulation sheet

Take printouts of the schools results

The individual students’ results will be communicated to them by their respective schools.

JAC 8th Class Result 2020

Nearly 5.12 lakh students had registered for the JAC Class 8 exams.

This is the second set of results the Jharkhand Board has declared and the Class 10 and Class 12 ones are expected to follow soon. Last year, most state boards had declared their results in May. This year, they have had their schedules disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, and the lockdown it necessitated. However, after the Ministry of Home Affairs lifted some restrictions for state boards last month, they have begun rescheduling exams, their evaluation, as well as the declaration of results.

The Bihar Board declared its Class 10 and Class 12 results in May. Punjab Board followed with results for Class 5, Class 8 and Class 10. Jharkhand Board has already announced Class 9 results. Haryana Board’s Class 10 results will be announced on Monday, June 8 and Uttar Pradesh Board, which has completed evaluation, will do so on June 27. School boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, that were unable to conduct all the exams before the COVID-19 lockdown began on March 25, this includes the national-level Central Board of Secondary Education, have been rescheduling exams. The CBSE will hold them in July as will West Bengal.