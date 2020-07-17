Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 Today

Jharkhand 12th result will be announced today at jac.jahrkhand.gov.in

JAC 12th result will be announced today. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce class 12 or Inter results at 1 pm today. The result will be announced by the state education minister, Jagarnath Mahto, and then released on the official website. This year over 2.40 lakh students sat for the 12th board exams in Jharkhand.

The Council will release the result for all streams - Arts, Commerce, and Science- together.

JAC 12th result will be available on the following websites - 'jac.jahrkhand.gov.in' and 'jacresults.com'. Students would need their board exam details to check their result.

JAC 12th Result 2020: How To Check?

Step One: Go to the official JAC result website.

Step Two: Click on the JAC Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Step Three: On next page, enter your registration details.

Step Four: Submit and view your JAC 12th results from next page.

JAC has already released matric or class 10 result. The JAC Class 10 results were announced on July 8. Over 3.85 lakh students appeared for 10th board exams in Jharkhand and 75.01 per cent students passed. Pass percentage among boys was 75.88 per cent and among girls it was 74.25 per cent.

In 2019, JAC 12th Result for Science and Commerce stream was announced on May 14. Pass percentage in Science stream was 57 per cent, and in Commerce stream was 70.44 per cent. JAC 12th result for Arts stream was announced on May 21. In Arts stream, total 79.91 per cent students passed last year.



