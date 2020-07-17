JAC 12th result 2020 has been declared

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared class 12 results. JAC 12th result is available on the Council's official website. The Council had scheduled result declaration at 1 pm but was delayed to 5 pm. This year the Council has released result for all three streams together. Until last year, the Council had released Arts stream result separately. This year, owing to the unprecedented circumstances, the Council had to delay the result and hence released result for all three streams at the same time.

JAC 12th Result 2020: How To Check?

Step One: Go to the official JAC result website.

Step Two: Click on the JAC Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Step Three: On next page, enter your registration details.

Step Four: Submit and view your JAC 12th results from next page.

JAC has already released matric or class 10 result. The JAC Class 10 results were announced on July 8. Over 3.85 lakh students appeared for 10th board exams in Jharkhand and 75.01 per cent students passed. Pass percentage among boys was 75.88 per cent and among girls it was 74.25 per cent.

In 2019, JAC 12th Result for Science and Commerce stream was announced on May 14. Pass percentage in Science stream was 57 per cent, and in Commerce stream was 70.44 per cent. JAC 12th result for Arts stream was announced on May 21. In Arts stream, total 79.91 per cent students passed last year.