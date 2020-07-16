JAC 12th result 2020: The JAC results will be released online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC, the state level education board in charge of conducting annual examinations for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Jharkhand, will release the JAC 12th results on July 17. An official from the council has confirmed to NDTV that the JAC Class 12 results will be released by the state education minister in the afternoon. The JAC results will be released online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, the official told NDTV.

The Council will release JAC 12th results tomorrow for more than 2.40 lakh students who attended their annual board exams recently.

The Council will release JAC results for all streams – Arts, Commerce and Science – tomorrow, the official added.

Before this, the JAC had released the Class 10 results on July 8. Over 3.85 lakh students appeared for 10th board exams in Jharkhand and 75.01 per cent students had passed. Pass percentage among boys is 75.88 per cent and among girls is 74.25 per cent.

JAC 12th results 2020: Date, time

“JAC Class 12 results will be released on July 17 at 1 pm by the education minister,” an official from the Jharkhand JAC told NDTV.

JAC 12th results 2020: Website

The results will be released online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, the JAC results will also hosted on private portals like examresults.net.

JAC 12th results 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your JAC 12th results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the JAC Class result link from the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration details

Step 4: Download your JAC 12th results from next page