JAC 12th Result Declared; In Simdega 97.43 % Students Pass In Arts

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has declared the Class 12th results today for all the streams, Science, Commerce and Arts. In Hazaribag, out of the total students of Science stream 72.670 per cent have qualified the JAC 12th exams. While Lohardaga records a pass percentage in Commerce with 95.090 per cent students and 97.43 per cent students in Simdega pass the JAC Class 12th exam from Arts stream.

After Hazaribag, Kodarma and Giridi have a pass percentage of 69.890 per cent and 67.690 per cent in Science stream. Ranchi and Kodarma stand second and third for the pass percentages in the Commerce stream with 83.770 per cent and 81.870 per cent students respectively. While the pass percentages for the Arts stream are Khunti with 95.250 per cent and Ranchi with 90.960 per cent students clearing JAC Arts Class 12 exams.

The JAC Class 12th results can be accessed in the council’s website -- jacresults.com. Students can login with the roll numbers and the roll codes to download the JAC Class 12 results. The Council will provide an opportunity for scrutiny to the students. The merit list of JAC Class 12th students for all the streams will be declared after the process of scrutiny is over.