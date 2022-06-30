JAC 12th Result 2022: How To Check Jharkhand Board Inter Arts, Commerce Results

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results 2022 today

JAC 12th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC Inter (Class 12) Arts, Commerce, Vocational results 2022 today, June 30. The JAC 12th result will be announced in presence of The School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto at 2:30 PM. Once declared, the Jharkhand Board Inter results will be available on the official websites-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. To check the Class 12 JAC results 2022, the students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. JAC 12th Exam Result 2022 Live

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Browse: Best Colleges in Jharkhand after 12th, Access Now!

In order to pass the Jharkhand Class 12 board exams 2022, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical exams separately. They will also have to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate to pass the JAC board examination. Those who get failed in one or two subjects need to appear for the compartment exams.

JAC Inter Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board. Click on the "JAC 12th Arts, Commerce, Vocational result 2022" link. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit. JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen Download the Jharkhand board result 2022, take a print out for further references.

The candidates can also check their subject-wise score via SMS. To check JAC Class 12 results via SMS, students need to type RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263.