Image credit: Shutterstock Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 Will Be Declared Today On Jacresults.com And Jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 12th Result 2020 will be declared today by the Jharkhand Academic Council. JAC 12 Results 2020 will be available on the official websites of the council, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Different unofficial websites may also host the JAC 12th results. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official source for authenticity.

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020: Live Update

This year, the results will be announced by Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto. Over 2.40 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams in Jharkhand.

Soon after Jharkhand Board 12th result 2020, JAC will announce details for re-evaluation of answer sheets. Candidates may also be given the opportunity to obtain photocopies of their answer sheets.

Students who remain unsuccessful in JAC 12 results 2020 will be given another chance to pass the exam in the compartment exam or re-test.

Dates and other information related to compartment exam and re-evaluation will be announced by JAC on the official website after results.

JAC will activate the result link after declaration. Candidates are advised to keep their board exam hall ticket or admit card handy to check their JAC 12th results.

JAC has already declared Class 10 results. This year, 75.01% students passed Class 10 board exam in Jharkhand.