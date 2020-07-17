Image credit: Shutterstock JAC 12th Result 2020 Announced

The JAC 12th result 2020 has been announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC. Earlier, JAC 12 results 2020 was scheduled to be announced at 1 pm but delayed due to “unavoidable circumstances", a JAC official told NDTV. Candidates will be able to check JAC 12 results 2020 from official websites. This year, JAC 12th result has been declared for around 2.34 lakh candidates. Result of Arts, Commerce, and Science streams will be declared together by JAC.

JAC 12th Result 2020: List of Websites

JAC 12 results are available on the following websites:

Jac.jharkhand.gov.in jacresults.com

JAC 12th result link are now active. Candidates will be required to use their roll code and roll number, as mentioned in the hall ticket to check results.

Apart from jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, some private portals also host JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2020. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official source for authenticity.

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto announced Class 12 result in a press conference.