JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 Declared, Direct Links Here: Live Updates
JAC 12 Results 2020 Declared: JAC has released the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020. Students can check their results on the official websites of JAC: jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The JAC 12th result 2020 has been announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC. Earlier, JAC 12 results 2020 was scheduled to be announced at 1 pm but delayed due to “unavoidable circumstances", a JAC official told NDTV. Candidates will be able to check JAC 12 results 2020 from official websites. This year, JAC 12th result has been declared for around 2.34 lakh candidates. Result of Arts, Commerce, and Science streams will be declared together by JAC.
JAC 12th Result 2020: List of Websites
JAC 12 results are available on the following websites:
Jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jacresults.com
JAC 12th result link are now active. Candidates will be required to use their roll code and roll number, as mentioned in the hall ticket to check results.
Apart from jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, some private portals also host JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2020. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official source for authenticity.
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto announced Class 12 result in a press conference.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the JAC 12th Result 2020. Students can check the results by logging into the official websites of JAC: jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
JAC 12th Result 2020: Commerce
The overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream is 77.37%, an improvement from last year's 70.44%.
JAC 12th Result: Lohardaga With Highest Pass Percentage In Commerce
In Commerce result, Lohardaga District has the highest pass percentage of 95.090%
Hazaribag With Highest Pass Percentage In Science
In Science stream, Hazaribag district has the highest pass percentage of 72.670%
JAC 12th Result 2020: Simdega District With Highest Pass Percentage In Arts Stream
In JAC 12 results 2020, Simdega has the highest pass percentage in Arts: 97.43%
JAC 12 Results 2020: Arts
82.53% students have passed in JAC Class 12 result 2020 of arts stream. This is an improvement from last year's 79.97%
JAC 12th Result 2020 Direct Link: Commerce
JAC 12 results 2020 Commerce: https://www.jacresults.com/commerce/index.php
AC 12th Result 2020 Direct Link: Science
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 Science: https://www.jacresults.com/science/index.php
JAC 12th Result 2020 Direct Link: Arts
Check your JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 Arts using this link: https://www.jacresults.com/arts/index.php
Official Website Working, Check Result Now
Official website of JAC 12th Result 2020, jacresults.com is now working. Check your result using roll code and roll number. All the best.
JAC 12th Result Declared, Scrutiny, Compartment Exam Details Soon
The board is expected to announce detailed guidelines for scrutiny of answer sheets and dates for compartment exam or re-test soon.
JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2020: Toppers' List
List of JAC 12th Result 2020 toppers will be released after scrutiny.
How To Check JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2020 At Indiaresults.com?
Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com
Step 2: Select State-- Jharkhand
Step 3: Click on 'JAC 12th result 2020'
Step 4: Enter roll code, roll number and submit. View JAC 12th result on the next page.
JAC 12th Result 2020: Alternative Ways To Check
Indiaresults.com is also hosting JAC 12 results 2020. Candidates can check results from the portal now but are advised to cross-check on the official website when it is available.
Jac.jharkhand.gov.in Not Working
It seems that the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, has crashed due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to keep patience and try again in a while.
Check JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result Now
Visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in and check your JAC 12th result. Keep your roll number and registration number handy. All the best.
JAC Result Website
The Jharkhand Academic Council's official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, is currently inaccessible.
JAC 12th Result Declared
Jharkhand Board has declared the Class 12th result at Jac.jharkhand.gov.in
JAC Jharkhand 12 Result Update
The press conference has started.
JAC 12th Result 2020: Two Hours Left
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2020 will be declared at 5 pm. Keep your hall ticket or admit card handy to check result at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Jharkhand Board Results 2020: Re-Evaluation And Re-Test
Soon after the declaration of Jharkhand 12th Result 2020, JAC is expected to release details of re-evaluation for candidates who remain unsatisfied with their results. Candidates who fail in JAC 12th result 2020 will be given another chance to qualify for higher education through compartment exam or re-test.
JAC 12th Result 2020: Press Conference
Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto is expected to announce JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 in a press conference at 5 pm.
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020: Time Update
JAC 12th result 2020 will be announced today, at 5 pm, a JAC official told NDTV. "
“JAC will announce the results of intermediate examinations 2020, today, at 5 PM, instead of 1 pm. Programme has been rescheduled due to some unavoidable circumstances,” the official said.
JAC 12th Result 2020 delayed
According to reports, the declaration of JAC 12th Result 2020 has been pushed to 5 pm today.
JAC 12th Results will be available on jacresults.com and jac.jharkand.gov.in from 1.30 pm onwards.
Once the Jharkhand 12th Result 2020 is announced the official websites might be temporarily down due to heavy traffic. Students are advised to wait for a bit and refresh the website to access the results.
JAC 12th Result 2020 soon
JAC 12th Result 2020 will be announced soon via press conference.
Once the JAC 12th Result 2020 is out, students can learn about admissions to various universities and colleges here
Check here on what to do once the JAC 12th Result 2020 is released on the official websites: JAC 12th Result 2020 Today, What’s Next?
JAC 12th Result 2020 marksheet
JAC will announce the date on which the board will distribute the original marksheets. Till then, students are to keep a copy of their results which can act as a provisional marksheet.
Over 3.85 lakh students had appeared for Jharkhand 10th board exams, the results of which were announced on July 8.
Over 2.40 lakh students appeared for the JAC 12th board exams in Jharkhand.
JAC 12th Result 2020 will be announced through press conference at 1 pm by the Jharkhand HRD minister Jagarnath Mahto. The results will be live on jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
JAC has already released the Jharkhand Board Class 10 results on July 8 with students recording a pass percentage of 75.01%.
According to the JAC class 12 grading system, students who have secured above 60% will be in the first division, those who have secured between 45% and 60% will be in the second division and those between 33% and 45% will be in the third division.
JAC Class 12 Results: Past Performance
In 2019, the pass percentage for Intermediate Science was 57%. For Intermediate Commerce, it was 70.44%. In Science stream, 94,326 students had registered while 35,052 had registered for Commerce.
JAC 12 Results 2020: Alternative ways to check
Apart from the official sites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in , there are also private website such as indiaresults.com on which the results can be checked. These help if the official sites falter due to sudden surge in traffic. However, students must cross-check the scores they get from private websites against the records in official ones.
JAC 12 Results 2020 Coming two months late
Last year, the JAC Class 12 results for Science and Commerce had been declared on May 14. This year, however, the coronavirus outbreak delayed evaluation for every school board, state or central. The JAC 12 results 2020 won't be the final ones from the JAC. Class 11 results are also awaited.
Jharkhand Board Result 2020 Class 12
Around 2.40 lakh students await the Inter or Class 12 results of Jharkhand Board.
JAC Had Warned About Fake Website: Results on jacresults.com
The result of Class 12 JAC board 2020 will be available on jacresults.com. The Jharkhand Board had earlier warned against a fake website with the address, jacresults.in.
12th Class Result 2020: JAC Board Jharkhand
The JAC Board Jharkhand has released other exam results. JAC Board Class 10 results were declared on July 8. 75.01% students passed that exam.
Students can check the results through the Jharkhand board's official websites: jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
JAC 12th Result 2020 today
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will release the JAC 12th Result 2020 for all streams today.