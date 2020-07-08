Jharkhand Board Announces Class 10 Results

JAC 10th result has been released on jacresults.com

Jharkhand Board has announced class 10 results for the exams held in February. State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto announced class 10 results in a press conference at Board office in Ranchi. Over 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the 10th board exams in Jharkhand this year. The Board will not announce merit list and toppers' name today. Jharkhand board matric exams were held form February 11 to February 28, 2020.

The JAC 10th results are available on the Council’s official website. Students would need their exam roll number and code to check JAC 10th results.

The Council has already announced class 8, 9, and 11 results. The board announced class 8 and class 9 results in June and class 11 results were declared on July 4.

Students who appeared for the JAC 10th exams this year can check their results on 'jac.jharkhand.gov.in', 'jacresults.com', and 'jac.nic.in'.

JAC 10th Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on class 10 result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit details and view result.

In 2019, JAC 10th result was announced on May 16. 4,39,892 students appeared in JAC 10th board exam out of which 3,10,158 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 70.77 per cent.



