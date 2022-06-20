JAC 10th Result 2022: Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result Tomorrow; Check Minimum Passing Criteria

JAC 10th Result 2022: Check Minimum Passing Criteria

JAC 10th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declared the JAC Class 10 result 2022 tomorrow, June 21. The Jharkhand Board 10th result 2022 will be announced by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto at 2:30 pm. Along with the 10th result 2022, JAC will also announce the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Inter Science results.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Once declared, the JAC board 10th result will be available on the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC Jharkhand 10th board result 2022 can also be checked at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. The students can check their JAC Class 10 result 2022 using their login credentials such as roll number. Once JAC Board score card will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for future references.

To get a pass certificate from Jharkhand Board, the students have to score a minimum 33 per cent marks in JAC 10th exam. Those who get failed in one or two subjects need to appear for the compartment exams.

JAC 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "JAC 10th Result" link.

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

The JAC 10th board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

This year, a total of 3.9 lakh (3,99,010) students appeared in the JAC Matric 10th exams. The JAC 10th exams were held in March-April.