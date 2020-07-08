JAC 10th result will be announced today @ jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 10th result will be announced today. Jharkhand Academic Council confirmed the JAC 10th result date late last evening. The Jharkhand board 10th exam was held from February 11 to February 28 but the Council could not commence the evaluation process because of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing nation-wide lockdown. The Council could commence the evaluation process of class 10 answer sheets on May 28, and hence the delay in results this year.

The Council has already announced class 8, 9, and 11 results. The board announced class 8 and class 9 results in June and class 11 results were declared on July 4.

The JAC 10th result will be released on the board's official website, 'jac.jharkhand.gov.in'. Other websites where students can check their Jharkhand board 10th result are 'jacresults.com', and 'jac.nic.in'.

JAC 10th result will also be available on private result websites such as 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.

Students who pass in class 10 exam will be promoted to the next grade. Jharkhand class 11 or junior college admission in Jharkhand will be notified by the council after result declaration.

In 2019, JAC 10th result was announced on May 16. 4,39,892 students appeared in JAC 10th board exam out of which 3,10,158 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 70.77 per cent.

Among the total students who appeared for JAC 10th exam last year, 2,12,410 were boys and 2,25,846 were girls. The pass percentage among boys was 72.99 per cent and among girls was 68.67 per cent.

The Council is yet to announce the result date for Jharkhand 12th exam. In 2019, JAC 12th result was announced in May - Science and Commerce stream results were announced on May 14, 2019 and Arts stream result was announced on May 21, 2019.







