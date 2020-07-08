JAC 10th Result 2020: Jamtara District Result Improves By 21.87 Percentage Points
Jamtara district has improved pass percentage by 21.87% in JAC 10th result 2020. This year, 74.42% students from the district have passed in Jharkhand 10th result, which is a significant improvement from last year’s 52.54%. JAC Jharkhand 10th result was declared by the Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, on July 8. The overall pass percentage in this year’s result is 75.01%-- best in last five years’ JHC 10th result.
Kodarma district with 83.06% passed candidates has the highest pass percentage in the district-wise list, followed by Ranchi with a pass percentage of 80.05% and Palamu with 80.03%.
In terms of the improvement from last year’s result, Jamtara district is followed by Gumla and Dumka districts.
JAC 10th Result 2020: Improvement In District-Wise Result
Name Of The District
Last Year’s Pass Percentage
This Year’s Pass Percentage
Improvement (In %)
Jamtara
52.541%
74.416%
21.875%
Gumla
62.569%
75.641%
13.072%
Dumka
58.676%
72.101%
13.425%
While most have improved from last year’s result, districts like Giridih, Ramgarh, and Garhwa saw their pass percentages decrease significantly.
JAC 10th Result 2020: Decrease In Pass Percentage (District-Wise)
Name Of The District
Last Year’s Pass Percentage
This Year’s Pass Parcentage
Decrease (In %)
Garhwa
72.101%
66.675%
5.426%
Ramgarh
71.126%
67.790%
3.336%
Giridih
79.217%
78.509
0.078%
The topper’s list for JAC 10th Result 2020 has not been declared yet. The Board is also expected to declare Class 12 results by July-end.