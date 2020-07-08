JAC 10th Result 2020: Jamtara District Result Improves By 21.87 Percentage Points

Image credit: Shutterstock JAC 10th Result: Jamtara Result Improves By 21.87 Percentage Points

Jamtara district has improved pass percentage by 21.87% in JAC 10th result 2020. This year, 74.42% students from the district have passed in Jharkhand 10th result, which is a significant improvement from last year’s 52.54%. JAC Jharkhand 10th result was declared by the Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, on July 8. The overall pass percentage in this year’s result is 75.01%-- best in last five years’ JHC 10th result.

Kodarma district with 83.06% passed candidates has the highest pass percentage in the district-wise list, followed by Ranchi with a pass percentage of 80.05% and Palamu with 80.03%.

In terms of the improvement from last year’s result, Jamtara district is followed by Gumla and Dumka districts.

JAC 10th Result 2020: Improvement In District-Wise Result

Name Of The District Last Year’s Pass Percentage This Year’s Pass Percentage Improvement (In %) Jamtara 52.541% 74.416% 21.875% Gumla 62.569% 75.641% 13.072% Dumka 58.676% 72.101% 13.425%





While most have improved from last year’s result, districts like Giridih, Ramgarh, and Garhwa saw their pass percentages decrease significantly.

JAC 10th Result 2020: Decrease In Pass Percentage (District-Wise)

Name Of The District Last Year’s Pass Percentage This Year’s Pass Parcentage Decrease (In %) Garhwa 72.101% 66.675% 5.426% Ramgarh 71.126% 67.790% 3.336% Giridih 79.217% 78.509 0.078%





The topper’s list for JAC 10th Result 2020 has not been declared yet. The Board is also expected to declare Class 12 results by July-end.