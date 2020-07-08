JAC 10th Result 2020: Jamtara District Result Improves By 21.87 Percentage Points

  • Home
Jamtara district has improved in terms of pass percentage in JAC Jharkhand 10th result 2020. This year, the pass percentage in the district is 74.42%, a jump of over 20 percentage points from last year’s.

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 8, 2020 4:06 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Jamtara district has improved pass percentage by 21.87% in JAC 10th result 2020. This year, 74.42% students from the district have passed in Jharkhand 10th result, which is a significant improvement from last year’s 52.54%. JAC Jharkhand 10th result was declared by the Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, on July 8. The overall pass percentage in this year’s result is 75.01%-- best in last five years’ JHC 10th result.

Kodarma district with 83.06% passed candidates has the highest pass percentage in the district-wise list, followed by Ranchi with a pass percentage of 80.05% and Palamu with 80.03%.

In terms of the improvement from last year’s result, Jamtara district is followed by Gumla and Dumka districts.

JAC 10th Result 2020: Improvement In District-Wise Result

Name Of The District

Last Year’s Pass Percentage

This Year’s Pass Percentage

Improvement (In %)

Jamtara

52.541%

74.416%

21.875%

Gumla

62.569%

75.641%

13.072%

Dumka

58.676%

72.101%

13.425%


While most have improved from last year’s result, districts like Giridih, Ramgarh, and Garhwa saw their pass percentages decrease significantly.

JAC 10th Result 2020: Decrease In Pass Percentage (District-Wise)

Name Of The District

Last Year’s Pass Percentage

This Year’s Pass Parcentage

Decrease (In %)

Garhwa

72.101%

66.675%

5.426%

Ramgarh

71.126%

67.790%

3.336%

Giridih

79.217%

78.509

0.078%


The topper’s list for JAC 10th Result 2020 has not been declared yet. The Board is also expected to declare Class 12 results by July-end.

Jharkhand Board Result jac 10th result JAC Matric result
