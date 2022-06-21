  • Home
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites To Check Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Science Results

JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2022: To check the Jharkhand Board result 2022, the students should visit the official website of JAC. Enter their roll number and date of birth. The JAC 10th, 12th scorecards will appear on the screen, download it and take a printout for further references.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 12:58 pm IST

Check JAC 10th, 12th Science result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2022: The Jharkhand Board Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) Science results 2022 will be declared today, June 21. The JAC 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto at 2:30 pm. When announced, the JAC 10th and JAC 12th Science results will be available on the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE

To check the Jharkhand Board result 2022, the students should visit the official website of JAC. Enter their roll number and date of birth. The JAC 10th, 12th scorecards will appear on the screen, download it and take a printout for further references.

Websites To Check JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2022:

  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • jacresults.com
  • jac.nic.in.

A total of 3.9 lakh (3,99,010) students appeared in the JAC Matric 10th exams this year, while as many as 2,81,436 candidates appeared in the Jharkhand Board Inter exams 2022. The JAC 10th, 12th board exams were conducted in March-April.

