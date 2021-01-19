Image credit: Shutterstock Jabalpur University's Visually Impaired Students Get Fee Relief

The Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday decided to exempt visually-impaired students from paying fees charged under different heads, an official said. The decision was taken to give relief to visually-impaired students, the University in charge registrar Dipesh Mishra told PTI, adding that it had exempted such students from paying examination fees in the past.

"The decision will benefit some 200 such students who are studying in private and government colleges affiliated to the university and those studying in university teaching departments. They will get exemption from fees charged under heads like registration, skill development, cultural and sports," he said.

The university covers Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Dindori and Narsinghpur districts. Professor Arun Shukla of Government Mahakaushal Arts and Commerce College Jabalpur said it was the first university in Madhya Pradesh to take such a step, and added that his college was not charging any fee from visually-impaired students since 2005. The college was paying their fees to the university from the college funds.