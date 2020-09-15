Jammu Kashmir E-Inaugurates Career Education Platform For Students

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday e-inaugurated an online process-based, standardised and scalable career education platform for students here. The initiative is a step towards transforming the way in which our youth look at building their future in the world of possibilities, an official spokesman. "The online, process-based, standardized and scalable, globally certified, career education platform, under career education initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Government in partnership with Transform Foundation aims to harness the energy, enthusiasm, and exuberant dreams of the youth of J&K," the spokesman said.

The overall intent is to enable curiosity, creative thinking, and awareness in youth along with decision-making skills which will lead to continuous, lifelong learning and career development, he said. The initiative was e-inaugurated in the presence of advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary, School Education, Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary Information Department Rohit Kansal, and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar.

The unique initiative will be implemented for students in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the first phase and would be providing career education guidance to the students so that they can at a very early stage of their studies choose their academic preferences and their future career goals, the spokesman said. The initiative is in line with the New Education Policy 2020, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised the need for enabling the students with the capacity to question and inculcating the spirit of scientific inquiry and humanism. "Such quality educational initiatives can transform the landscape of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Referring to the initiatives of the Prime Minister, the Lieutenant Governor said the mantra of engagement is the key to success in every field, be it administration, education, as it can bring quality results. He said the youth should get quality education so that they can create a niche for themselves in different fields and the latest initiative is a step in this regard.

The advisor to Lieutenant Governor K K Sharma, while explaining the nuances of the platform, expressed the desire that after the review of the pilot project, the initiative be rolled out in the remaining districts of the Union Territory.