  • Home
  • Education
  • Jammu And Kashmir LG Launches Key Initiatives Under NEP; Says It Will Equip Students With Wide Range Of Skills

Jammu And Kashmir LG Launches Key Initiatives Under NEP; Says It Will Equip Students With Wide Range Of Skills

The NEP will equip students with a wide range of skills required for a knowledge society, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, adding inter-disciplinary curriculum and multi-disciplinary education are at the heart of the policy to train future innovators and leaders.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 29, 2022 5:38 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

PM Modi To Interact With Students Ahead Of 2023 Board Exams In Pariksha Pe Charcha; Registration Starts
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Launches Forum To Foster Scientific Interest Among School Students
Northeast Green Summit: Bhutanese School Kids Asks To Engage Youth In Fight Against Climate Change
Himachal Pradesh: Government School Principal In Shimla Announces Free Air, Rail Trips To Toppers
Constitution Day 2022: Colleges, Universities Celebrate 73rd National Constitution Day Today
Over 200 Government Schools In Kerala To Install Weather Stations
Jammu And Kashmir LG Launches Key Initiatives Under NEP; Says It Will Equip Students With Wide Range Of Skills
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor launches initiatives under NEP
Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched on Tuesday several key initiatives under the National Education Policy (NEP) which, he said, will equip students with a wide range of skills required for a knowledge society. Under the policy, several agreements were signed between the government and universities to achieve the desired target.

The NEP will equip students with a wide range of skills required for a knowledge society, Mr Sinha said, adding inter-disciplinary curriculum and multi-disciplinary education are at the heart of the policy to train future innovators and leaders.

Maintaining that Jammu and Kashmir has taken the lead in the implementation of the NEP, Mr Sinha said future higher education and learning will be more dynamic, adaptable and personalised like a liquid learning model platform to seamlessly blend the ideas from different disciplines to prepare students for varied and comprehensive knowledge in a rapidly shifting world.

"Environmental, scientific, technological transformation and globalisation have increased the pace of socio-economic changes. Problem-based learning will make the students familiar with real-world situations and develop thinking and creativity skills," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the recommendations implemented in undergraduate programmes in all colleges from the 2022-23 session will bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills, provide resources and choice for research and flexibility in completing degree programmes. He said schools and the education system must strive to prepare students for the real world and they would require at least six skills -- curiosity, critical thinking, adaptability, effective communication, teamwork and collaboration -- to become more productive and successful in their chosen career.

He said the National Education Policy has put special emphasis on engagement and involvement in both classrooms as well as field study. The lieutenant governor launched four portals for digital outreach in higher education, including e-samarth, three-tier feedback and transfers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jammu and Kashmir government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Dates Likely This Week; Key Points On BTech Entrance Test
Live | JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Dates Likely This Week; Key Points On BTech Entrance Test
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Result Out At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Result Out At Mcc.nic.in
West Bengal: Primary Education Board Orders Probe Into Allegations Of DElEd Paper Leak
West Bengal: Primary Education Board Orders Probe Into Allegations Of DElEd Paper Leak
XAT 2023: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On January 8
XAT 2023: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On January 8
CBSE Allows Schools To Make Corrections In LOC Data For 2023 Board Exams; Check Fields To Edit
CBSE Allows Schools To Make Corrections In LOC Data For 2023 Board Exams; Check Fields To Edit
.......................... Advertisement ..........................