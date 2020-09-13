JEE Results 2020: Jammu Kashmir Governor Congratulates Students

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated two residents of the Union Territory for scoring high percentiles in the prestigious JEE Mains examination. With 99.77 percentile, Aryan Gupta of Jammu has topped from the union territory, while Naveed-ul-Amin scored 99.23 percentile, an official spokesperson said.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor observed that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir inherently are very capable and ambitious and the union territory administration is committed to providing them with the best enabling environment to facilitate and nurture their capabilities. The Lieutenant Governor underlined that their success is not only a matter of pride for the entire Jammu and Kashmir, but it will also inspire many more youngsters to prepare, compete and excel at national and international levels, the spokesperson said. Mr Sinha wished all the qualified candidates success in their future endeavours.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the engineering entrance exam were held between September 1 and September 6. The JEE Main 2020 results were declared for both the sessions of the exam -- January and April/September. Over the two sessions of the exam, 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile. The scorecard released, on Friday September 12, had details of both the exams, the best of the two were taken into account to be considered qualified for JEE Advanced.

Of the 24 who have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main, the maximum number are from Telangana, eight, followed by Delhi with five and Andhra Pradesh three. The sole woman to score 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020 is Chukka Tanuja from Telangana.