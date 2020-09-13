  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Results 2020: Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Congratulates Students Scoring High Marks In JEE

JEE Results 2020: Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Congratulates Students Scoring High Marks In JEE

JEE Main Result 2020: With 99.77 percentile, Aryan Gupta of Jammu has topped JEE Main from the union territory, while Naveed-ul-Amin has scored 99.23 percentile.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 13, 2020 11:00 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

JEE Mains 2020: Topper Among Girls In Telangana, Chukku Tanuja, Aims For IIT-Bombay
JEE Main Result 2020: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Congratulates JEE Main Toppers
JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Era Sharda Bags Delhi State Topper Spot In Female Category
JEE Main Result 2020: Chief Minister Congratulates Rajasthan Toppers
JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Eligibility Criteria For Appearing In JEE Advanced 2020
JEE Main Result 2020 Out: Most Students From Telangana Get 100 Percentile, Delhi Bags Second Spot
JEE Results 2020: Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Congratulates Students Scoring High Marks In JEE
JEE Results 2020: Jammu Kashmir Governor Congratulates Students
Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated two residents of the Union Territory for scoring high percentiles in the prestigious JEE Mains examination. With 99.77 percentile, Aryan Gupta of Jammu has topped from the union territory, while Naveed-ul-Amin scored 99.23 percentile, an official spokesperson said.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor observed that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir inherently are very capable and ambitious and the union territory administration is committed to providing them with the best enabling environment to facilitate and nurture their capabilities. The Lieutenant Governor underlined that their success is not only a matter of pride for the entire Jammu and Kashmir, but it will also inspire many more youngsters to prepare, compete and excel at national and international levels, the spokesperson said. Mr Sinha wished all the qualified candidates success in their future endeavours.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the engineering entrance exam were held between September 1 and September 6. The JEE Main 2020 results were declared for both the sessions of the exam -- January and April/September. Over the two sessions of the exam, 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile. The scorecard released, on Friday September 12, had details of both the exams, the best of the two were taken into account to be considered qualified for JEE Advanced.

Of the 24 who have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main, the maximum number are from Telangana, eight, followed by Delhi with five and Andhra Pradesh three. The sole woman to score 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020 is Chukka Tanuja from Telangana.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main result Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Final Year Exams: 2,000 PG, UG Students To Appear In 2nd Phase Open Book Exams On Monday
DU Final Year Exams: 2,000 PG, UG Students To Appear In 2nd Phase Open Book Exams On Monday
NEET 2020 Live Updates: 85-90% Students Appeared In Exam; Answer Key, Analysis, Cut Off Soon
Live | NEET 2020 Live Updates: 85-90% Students Appeared In Exam; Answer Key, Analysis, Cut Off Soon
NEET 2020: Nearly 90 Per Cent Students Appear For Test Amid Strict COVID-19 Precautions
NEET 2020: Nearly 90 Per Cent Students Appear For Test Amid Strict COVID-19 Precautions
NEET 2020 Answer Key (Unofficial) Released; Check Cut Off, How To Download
NEET 2020 Answer Key (Unofficial) Released; Check Cut Off, How To Download
NEET Paper Analysis: Overall ‘Easy’ Paper With NCERT Content-Based Questions
NEET Paper Analysis: Overall ‘Easy’ Paper With NCERT Content-Based Questions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................