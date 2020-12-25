  • Home
Jammu And Kashmir Government Announces Winter Vacations In Degree Colleges From December 28

Colleges in Jammu Division will be closed for winter vacations from December 28 to February 13, 2021.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 25, 2020 10:27 am IST | Source: PTI

Jammu:

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday announced winter vacations for government colleges in the Kashmir Valley and winter zones in Jammu division from December 28. As per an order issued here, the colleges will be closed from December 28 to February 13, 2021.

Colleges falling in the summer zone of Jammu division will close on December 26 and open on January 4, 2021, it added.

The winter vacation for all government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary-level in the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division is from December 21 to February 28.

