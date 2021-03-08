  • Home
  • Education
  • Jammu And Kashmir: Girls Bag Most Of Top Ranks In Class 12 Results

Jammu And Kashmir: Girls Bag Most Of Top Ranks In Class 12 Results

JKBOSE Class 12 Results: Out of 58,397 students who appeared in the examinations held last November, nearly 47,000 have passed.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 8, 2021 3:52 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Girls Outshine Boys In JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir Results; 80% Pass
JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020: Important Points For Students Of Kashmir Division
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 Announced For Jammu Winter Zone
JKBOSE Class 12 Board Exams Begin In Kashmir
JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Jammu Summer Zone Re-evaluation From July 7
Jammu And Kashmir: Girls Bag Most Of Top Ranks In Class 12 Results
Jammu And Kashmir: Girls Bag Most Of Top Ranks In Class 12 Results
Srinagar:

Girls outshined boys by bagging most of the top ranks in the Class 12 board examinations in Kashmir as results declared on Monday showed that 80 percent students passed the exam, officials said. Out of 58,397 students who appeared in the examinations held last November, nearly 47,000 have passed.

While the pass percentage of girls was little over 82 percent, it was only 78 percent for the boys, the officials said. They said most of the top positions in various streams were also bagged by the girl students.

Also Read: Girls Outshine Boys In JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir Results; 80% Pass

Political parties extended congratulatory messages to the successful students. "Party President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah congratulate Class 12 students especially girl students who have bagged nearly 90 percent of top ranks in results declared today. It clearly demonstrates, given a chance, women excel in every field. Happy Women's Day,"

National Conference spokesman Imran Dar said. J-K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari were among a host of politicians who congratulated the students for their successes in the examination. PTI MIJ AQS AQS

Click here for more Education News
jkbose class 12th exam jkbose 12th results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result Soon: Know How To Check
JEE Main Result Soon: Know How To Check
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA Will Announce Result Today, Confirms Official
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA Will Announce Result Today, Confirms Official
Six Lakh Students Enroll Themselves In Government Schools This Year In Andhra Pradesh
Six Lakh Students Enroll Themselves In Government Schools This Year In Andhra Pradesh
IIT Bombay To Release CEED Result Today
IIT Bombay To Release CEED Result Today
JEE Main Preparation Tips: How To Study In Final Week
JEE Main Preparation Tips: How To Study In Final Week
.......................... Advertisement ..........................