  • Home
  • Education
  • ITC Enters Into Pact With Tamil Nadu Agricultural University On Optimising Use Of Water For Crops

ITC Enters Into Pact With Tamil Nadu Agricultural University On Optimising Use Of Water For Crops

Under the agreement, TNAU would be the technical partner of ITC and act as an agent to create better awareness among farmers to save water through the introduction of different agronomic practices.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 14, 2022 4:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

20 New Hostels Coming Up For Tribal Students In Jammu-Kashmir
AIIMS Jodhpur, Microsoft India Collaborate To Set Up 'Mixed Reality Center Of Excellence'
Supreme Court Directs AIIMS To Adopt Roster Based Reservations In All Its Institutes
Delhi University College Offers Crash Course For CUET; Notification Withdrawn After Outcry
Delhi University Revises Eligibility Criteria For BA Mass Communication; Admission Through CUET 2022
Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline For UG, PG Admissions To May 25
ITC Enters Into Pact With Tamil Nadu Agricultural University On Optimising Use Of Water For Crops
ITC has partnered with Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to optimise water usage for crops
Image credit: Shutterstock
Coimbatore:

In continuation of its objective to optimise water usage for crops, diversified conglomerate ITC, on Saturday, said the company has partnered with Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). For this, both ITC and TNAU signed a memorandum of agreement. Under the agreement, TNAU would be the technical partner of ITC and act as an agent to create better awareness among farmers to save water through introduction of different agronomic practices as well as irrigation-efficient technology, a release from the varsity said here. (Also read: IIT Guwahati, ASSTC Join Hands To Train Officers On Drone Operation, Emerging Technology)

Till now, ITC has saved 8.5 million cubic metre of water through optimising water usage in the Karamadai catchment in Coimbatore district. Dr S Pannerselvam of TNAU and S Venkata Rao of ITC signed the pact. “It's a very good step taken by ITC to protect and rejuvenate one of our most important natural resource, that is, water and TNAU is extending support to achieving this goal.

It will be the great service to the tribal masses of Karamadai block in terms of water availability as well as farm income enhancement through agronomic support by TNAU,” Pannerselvam said ITC has been serving society in Karamadai since 2015 by which over 20,000 households in the catchment area have benefited. We are committed to continuing our service,” Mr Venkata Rao said. ITC Ltd is doing this service as part of its corporate social responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
ITC Limited Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in; Toppers, Marksheets
Live | CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in; Toppers, Marksheets
INI CET 2022 Results Declared; Here’s How To Check The List Of Qualified Candidates
INI CET 2022 Results Declared; Here’s How To Check The List Of Qualified Candidates
30 Per Cent Students Didn't Return To Schools After Pandemic, Odisha Government Finds
30 Per Cent Students Didn't Return To Schools After Pandemic, Odisha Government Finds
CBSE Term 2 Social Science Paper “Easy, Direct”, Students, Teachers On Class 10 Exam Analysis
CBSE Term 2 Social Science Paper “Easy, Direct”, Students, Teachers On Class 10 Exam Analysis
20 New Hostels Coming Up For Tribal Students In Jammu-Kashmir
20 New Hostels Coming Up For Tribal Students In Jammu-Kashmir
.......................... Advertisement ..........................