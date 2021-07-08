It Will Be 'Union' Not 'Central Government' In Textbooks, Says Tamil Nadu Educational Body Chief

'Central Government' will be replaced by 'Union' in Tamil Nadu textbooks

In school textbooks, the current usage of 'central government' would be replaced with 'union government,' Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chief, Dindigul I Leoni said here on Thursday. The newly appointed chairman of the corporation, Mr Leoni said a huge responsibility has been given to him by Chief Minister M K Stalin and he was ready to usher in novelty.

Asked if he was prepared for changes like replacing the use of words central government (Mathiya Arasu) with union government (Ondryiya Arasu) in textbooks, he told reporters that people have started using that term really well adding television channels too used it continuously.

"In the curricula too, the use of words central government will be changed and when books are printed for the next term, the words union government shall be used," he said adding the corporation would fully involve itself to implement the change. As soon as it assumed office in May, the DMK, in sync with its ideology of better autonomy for state governments, began using the term 'union government' to refer to the 'central government'.

According to the DMK, the word 'union' strongly signified the concept of federalism and last month, in the Assembly, a debate ensued between the BJP and Chief Minister Stalin over the issue. Though the use of words 'Ondriya Arasu,' a formal term comprising pure Tamil words, is not altogether new in either public domain or in official communications, the DMK government has been adhereing to its use fully.

