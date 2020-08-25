VSSUT Odisha Signs Agreement With ISRO

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Odisha, on August 25 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Under this agreement a Space innovation centre will be established in the university.

With this, VSSUT Odisha has become the first university in the country to pen down a MoU with the Indian space agency, an official statement said.

Dr. K Sivan, Chairman of ISRO, and Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha, and VSSUT vice-chancellor Atal Chaudhuri attended the virtual event.

“Achieving a rare privilege of being the first University in the country, VSSUT Burla today inked an MoU with Indian Space Research Organisation for setting up of Space Innovation-cum-Incubation centre in presence of @isro Chairman Dr K Sivan, Information and Public Relations Dept, Government of Odisha, said on social media.

Mr Singh thanked ISRO for supporting the initiative and said that it will be helpful to boost the talent of young scientists.

Achieving a rare privilege of being the first University in the country, VSSUT Burla today inked an MoU with Indian Space Research Organisation for setting up of Space Innovation-cum-Incubation centre in presence of @isro Chairman Dr. K Sivan. pic.twitter.com/CEP2JMOJru — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) August 25, 2020

As part of the agreement, ISRO will offer technical consultancy support and financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the VSSUT for development of infrastructure, a spokesperson of the university said in a statement.

There will be collaboration for the development of high end simulation tools, miniature test facilities - like static test facility, solid propulsion research lab - and establishment of testing facility for scaled down models.

A 'sounding rocket' developed by the VSSUT Innovation Club of the institute had found a place in the Limca Book of Records. The ISRO chairman expressed hope that the proposed VSSUT Space Innovation Centre (VSSSIC) will promote knowledge about space research among students.

Noting that students will be more interested in space research and application in future, the ISRO chairman said, it will be a game changer for the country as more research is required for the development of sub system and propulsion system.

ISRO will facilitate the limited utilisation of rocket launching facilities like Thumba, Sriharikota or Balasore (under DRDO), where all kinds of safety systems are available, for the launch of future sounding rockets developed at the Space Innovation Centre at VSSUT, the university spokesperson said.

On its part, the VSSSIC will explore the latest global trend in space technology and take up related projects which will benefit the country.