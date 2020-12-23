ISRO, IIT-BHU To Offer Short-Term Projects For BTech , MTech, Research Students

ISRO, IIT-BHU to offer short-term projects

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has tied up with the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) to open a Regional Academic Centre for Space (RAC-S). The new science centre at IIT-BHU will promote space technology activities among the Btech/ Mtech and PhD students via short-term projects for graduate and postgraduate engineering students and long-term projects for the research students. IIT-BHU will promote the institutes of excellence situated in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh to undertake research activities. Regular short courses, conferences and exhibitions will also be organised.

Professor Pramod Jain, Director, IIT-BHU signed the deal for RAC-S with Mr PV Venkatakrishnan, Director, ISRO. Professor Pramod said, “(IIT-BHU) Varanasi will act as a catalyst for capacity building, awareness creation and R and D activities of ISRO. The activities of RAC-S shall be directed to maximize the utilisation of research potential, infrastructure, expertise available at ISRO and IIT(BHU) Varanasi.

Highlighting about the other aspects of the project Professor Pramod further said that with the help of the RAC-S at IIT (BHU) Varanasi will leverage research in space science and space technology, space application, agriculture, telecommunications, meteorology, water resources to design developmental models for effective natural resource management.

