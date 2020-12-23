  • Home
  • Education
  • ISRO, IIT-BHU To Offer Short-Term Projects For BTech , MTech, Research Students

ISRO, IIT-BHU To Offer Short-Term Projects For BTech , MTech, Research Students

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has tied up with the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) to open a Regional Academic Centre for Space (RAC-S).

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 23, 2020 4:04 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

IIT BHU Placements 2020: 396 Selected In First Slot
IIT Madras, Rajasthan Government Tie Up To Implement Data-Driven Road Safety Approach
Delhi University Admissions 2020: DU To Provide 5 Extra Seats In UG Merit-Based Courses
OP Jindal Global University Launches 7 New Programmes For 2021 Academic Session
JNU Admission 2020: JNUEE Second List Results Declared; Details Here
AP SRM University Professor Granted DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance Early Career Fellowship
ISRO, IIT-BHU To Offer Short-Term Projects For BTech , MTech, Research Students
ISRO, IIT-BHU to offer short-term projects
New Delhi:

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has tied up with the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) to open a Regional Academic Centre for Space (RAC-S). The new science centre at IIT-BHU will promote space technology activities among the Btech/ Mtech and PhD students via short-term projects for graduate and postgraduate engineering students and long-term projects for the research students. IIT-BHU will promote the institutes of excellence situated in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh to undertake research activities. Regular short courses, conferences and exhibitions will also be organised.

Professor Pramod Jain, Director, IIT-BHU signed the deal for RAC-S with Mr PV Venkatakrishnan, Director, ISRO. Professor Pramod said, “(IIT-BHU) Varanasi will act as a catalyst for capacity building, awareness creation and R and D activities of ISRO. The activities of RAC-S shall be directed to maximize the utilisation of research potential, infrastructure, expertise available at ISRO and IIT(BHU) Varanasi.

Highlighting about the other aspects of the project Professor Pramod further said that with the help of the RAC-S at IIT (BHU) Varanasi will leverage research in space science and space technology, space application, agriculture, telecommunications, meteorology, water resources to design developmental models for effective natural resource management.

The activities of RAC-S are also expected to maximise the utilisation of research potential, infrastructure, expertise available at ISRO and IIT(BHU) Varanasi.

Click here for more Education News
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi ISRO Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras, Rajasthan Government Tie Up To Implement Data-Driven Road Safety Approach
IIT Madras, Rajasthan Government Tie Up To Implement Data-Driven Road Safety Approach
Regular Classes For SSLC, PUC 2nd Year Will Resume From January 1 As Announced: Karnataka Government
Regular Classes For SSLC, PUC 2nd Year Will Resume From January 1 As Announced: Karnataka Government
XAT 2021: Xavier School Of Management Releases Mock Test At Official Website Xatonline.in
XAT 2021: Xavier School Of Management Releases Mock Test At Official Website Xatonline.in
DU Examination 2020-21: University Extends Deadline For Uploading Internal Assessment Marks
DU Examination 2020-21: University Extends Deadline For Uploading Internal Assessment Marks
Delhi University Admissions 2020: DU To Provide 5 Extra Seats In UG Merit-Based Courses
Delhi University Admissions 2020: DU To Provide 5 Extra Seats In UG Merit-Based Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................