ISRO To Adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs For Promoting Space Education In Schools

ISRO To Adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs For Promoting Space Education

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be adopting 100 Atal Tinkering Labs under the Atal Innovation Mission to promote education in the field of STEM, space education and related innovations. The new project focuses on building scientific temperament among school students of Classes 6 to 12. This project has been initiated in line with the AtmaNirbhar Bharat. NITI Aayog has also joined this initiative

ISRO Chairman Dr K. Sivan explained about the benefits of the new project for school students as he said that this project based learning will improve the attitude towards research right from the school days. With today’s adoption of 100 ATLs, distributed geographically in line with ISRO’s presence across the country, the organization is taking a small step in engaging with the students, towards giving them direction in pursuing their space dreams.

NITI Aayog Chairman Amitabh Kant said, “I am glad that to nurture our future space scientists, ISRO in collaboration with their regional research centers are adopting 100 Atal Tinkering Labs, where ISRO scientists and researchers will personally guide and mentor the young innovators in the field of STEM education and Space technology”.

Further NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar said, “This is a great opportunity for our young budding space researchers and astronauts to learn from the best minds of our country, and become living inspirations for their school, families and local communities”.

ATAL tinkering labs were initiated by the Union Government to promote innovation and research atmosphere in the schools and colleges. In the same line various incubation centres have also been set up in the technical institutes including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

NITI Aayog has created more than 700 ATAL Tinkering Labs across the country where ISRO scientists have been mentoring the students in scientific research work.

Atal Innovation Mission had earlier collaborated with ISRO for the AtmaNirbhar Bharat ARISE-ANIC Initiative along with four other ministries to spur applied research and innovation in Indian MSMEs and startups.