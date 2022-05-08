  • Home
  • Education
  • ISI Admission Test 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow

ISI Admission Test 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow

The candidates who will appear in the ISI Admission Test 2022 today, required to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 8, 2022 8:11 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ISI Admission Test 2022: Application Process Extended Till April 5; Exam Date, Paper Pattern, Syllabus
CLAT 2022: Candidates Can Update Exam Centres, Edit Application Form Now
CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Chemistry Was 'Easy, Highly Scoring'; Check Paper Analysis
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam Analysis: Paper Was "Easy And Scoring"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Highly Scoring, NCERT-Based"
No Delay In NEET PG 2022 Exam; NBE Issues Advisory Against Fake Notification
ISI Admission Test 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
ISI Admission Test 2022 will be held today, May 8
Image credit: Shutterstock

ISI Admission Test 2022: The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) admission test 2022 will be held on Sunday, May 8. ISI admission test 2022 will be held for courses including B.Stat. (Hons), B. Math. (Hons), M.Stat., M.Math, MS (QE), MS (QMS), MS (LIS), M.Tech. (CS), M.Tech. (CrS), M.Tech. (QROR), PG Diplomas and Research Fellowships.

The candidates who will appear in the admission test required to follow the Covid-19 guidelines; candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam centre without sanitisers, face masks. The candidates need to reach the exam centre with their admit card 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam, and have to maintain social distance.

Recommended: Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More

Recommended: Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

ISI Admission Test 2022: Important Exam Day Instructions


Considering the pertaining COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates will undergo a temperature check, they will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.

Candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, including a valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport

Reach exam centres at least 30 minutes before the allotted time, and carry your admit card

Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall

Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, or wallets.

Students who are selected to study at Indian Statistical Institute, receive a stipend per month except for 1-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Agricultural and Rural Management with Statistical Methods and Analytics. In case of 1-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Statistical Methods and Analytics, stipend is provided only to students belonging to North-East India. The stipend amount varies for different courses.

For details on ISI admission test 2022, please visit the website- isical.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Statistical Institute Admission Test

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AKTU UG, PG Even Semester Exams 2022 From May 25; Details Here
AKTU UG, PG Even Semester Exams 2022 From May 25; Details Here
IIT Madras, Power Grid Corporation Launch Scholarship Programme For Economically Weaker BTech Students
IIT Madras, Power Grid Corporation Launch Scholarship Programme For Economically Weaker BTech Students
President Ram Nath Kovind To Inaugurate Permanent Campus Of IIM Nagpur On Sunday
President Ram Nath Kovind To Inaugurate Permanent Campus Of IIM Nagpur On Sunday
Several Colleges In Kolkata, Elsewhere Switch To Online Classes
Several Colleges In Kolkata, Elsewhere Switch To Online Classes
CLAT 2022: Candidates Can Update Exam Centres, Edit Application Form Now
CLAT 2022: Candidates Can Update Exam Centres, Edit Application Form Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................