ISI Admission Test 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow

Image credit: Shutterstock ISI Admission Test 2022 will be held today, May 8

ISI Admission Test 2022: The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) admission test 2022 will be held on Sunday, May 8. ISI admission test 2022 will be held for courses including B.Stat. (Hons), B. Math. (Hons), M.Stat., M.Math, MS (QE), MS (QMS), MS (LIS), M.Tech. (CS), M.Tech. (CrS), M.Tech. (QROR), PG Diplomas and Research Fellowships.



The candidates who will appear in the admission test required to follow the Covid-19 guidelines; candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam centre without sanitisers, face masks. The candidates need to reach the exam centre with their admit card 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam, and have to maintain social distance.

ISI Admission Test 2022: Important Exam Day Instructions



Considering the pertaining COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates will undergo a temperature check, they will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.



Candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, including a valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport



Reach exam centres at least 30 minutes before the allotted time, and carry your admit card



Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall



Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, or wallets.



Students who are selected to study at Indian Statistical Institute, receive a stipend per month except for 1-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Agricultural and Rural Management with Statistical Methods and Analytics. In case of 1-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Statistical Methods and Analytics, stipend is provided only to students belonging to North-East India. The stipend amount varies for different courses.



For details on ISI admission test 2022, please visit the website- isical.ac.in.