ISI Admission Test 2022: Application Process Extended Till April 5; Exam Date, Paper Pattern, Syllabus

ISI admission test 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 8. The application process will be concluded on April 5, apply at isical.ac.in

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 3, 2022 3:03 pm IST

ISI admission test 2022 will be held on May 8
ISI Admission Test 2022: The application process for the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) admission test 2022 has been extended till Tuesday, April 5. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website- isical.ac.in. The application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on March 31.

ISI admission test 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 8. The application fee for the general category is Rs 1250, female- Rs 750, SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwD categories- Rs 625. The candidates can able to change their city of preference between April 11 and 12.

ISI Admission Test 2022: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website- isical.ac.in
  2. Click on the application process link
  3. Fill the details and upload required documents
  4. Pay ISI application fee
  5. Submit it and download, take a print out for further reference.

ISI admission test 2022 will be held for courses include B.Stat. (Hons), B. Math. (Hons), M.Stat., M.Math, MS (QE), MS (QMS), MS (LIS), M.Tech. (CS), M.Tech. (CrS), M.Tech. (QROR), PG Diplomas and Research Fellowships.

The selection process also varies for different courses. In case of undergraduate courses, the selection process will include two stages of written test. For post graduate courses, the selection process comprises a written test and subsequent interview. For JRF too, the selection process comprises a written test and an interview.

Students who are selected to study at Indian Statistical Institute, receive a stipend per month except for 1-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Agricultural and Rural Management with Statistical Methods and Analytics. In case of 1-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Statistical Methods and Analytics, stipend is provided only to students belonging to North-East India. The stipend amount varies for different courses.

For details on ISI admission test 2022, please visit the website- isical.ac.in.

