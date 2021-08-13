ISDC Inks Pact With JECRC University To Set Up International Centre Of Excellence

ISDC and JECRC University Signed An Agreement To set Up International Center Of Excellence

International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and JECRC University have signed an agreement to set up an international center of excellence for undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

“The decision to establish the center has been taken to ensure learners have a comprehensive understanding of the various global academic domains and certifications that are essential to stand out and meet the evolving industry standards,” Arpit Agrawal, Vice Chairperson of JECRC University said.

Through the center, ISDC will provide opportunities to the JECRC University (Jaipur) students to participate in practical and integrated global programs related to the industry. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed recently, he added.

Agrawal also said the undergraduate programs offered by the center include B.Com (Hons) in Finance and Analytics, B.Com (Hons) in International Finance and Accounting, and BBA (Hons) in Digital Marketing.

The PG programs include M.Com in Management Accounting, MBA in Digital Business, MBA in Financial Markets, and MBA in International Finance.