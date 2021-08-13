  • Home
  • Education
  • ISDC Inks Pact With JECRC University To Set Up International Centre Of Excellence

ISDC Inks Pact With JECRC University To Set Up International Centre Of Excellence

International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and JECRC University have signed an agreement to set up an international center of excellence for undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 13, 2021 4:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Admission 2021 Portal Open: Here’s Delhi College Of Arts And Commerce 1st Cut-Off Marks From 2020
Independence Day 2021: IIT Bombay Conducts Fit India Movement Freedom Run 2.0
Infra-Red Technology Can Help Predict Severe COVID-19: IIT Bombay Study
BTech Students Can Get Lateral Entry Into Another Engineering Course: AICTE
DU First Cut-Off For BSc Chemistry Last Year
National Health Authority, IIT Delhi To Strengthen India's COVID-19 Response
ISDC Inks Pact With JECRC University To Set Up International Centre Of Excellence
ISDC and JECRC University Signed An Agreement To set Up International Center Of Excellence
New Delhi:

International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and JECRC University have signed an agreement to set up an international center of excellence for undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
“The decision to establish the center has been taken to ensure learners have a comprehensive understanding of the various global academic domains and certifications that are essential to stand out and meet the evolving industry standards,” Arpit Agrawal, Vice Chairperson of JECRC University said.
Through the center, ISDC will provide opportunities to the JECRC University (Jaipur) students to participate in practical and integrated global programs related to the industry. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed recently, he added.
Agrawal also said the undergraduate programs offered by the center include B.Com (Hons) in Finance and Analytics, B.Com (Hons) in International Finance and Accounting, and BBA (Hons) in Digital Marketing.
The PG programs include M.Com in Management Accounting, MBA in Digital Business, MBA in Financial Markets, and MBA in International Finance.

Click here for more Education News
JECRC University, Jaipur
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2021 Portal Open: Here’s Delhi College Of Arts And Commerce 1st Cut-Off Marks From 2020
DU UG Admission 2021 Portal Open: Here’s Delhi College Of Arts And Commerce 1st Cut-Off Marks From 2020
Independence Day 2021: IIT Bombay Conducts Fit India Movement Freedom Run 2.0
Independence Day 2021: IIT Bombay Conducts Fit India Movement Freedom Run 2.0
NEET 2021: Maharashtra CET Cell Issues Notification For State Students
NEET 2021: Maharashtra CET Cell Issues Notification For State Students
Infra-Red Technology Can Help Predict Severe COVID-19: IIT Bombay Study
Infra-Red Technology Can Help Predict Severe COVID-19: IIT Bombay Study
WBJEE 2021 Counselling Begins, Check Seat Allotment Result Date
WBJEE 2021 Counselling Begins, Check Seat Allotment Result Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................