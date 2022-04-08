ISCE Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus Here

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 examination starts from April 25

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has scheduled the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Semester 2 examination from April 25 to May 20, 2022. The CISCE had issued the sample paper, syllabus and regulations for ICSE Class 10 on the official website- cisce.org. Candidates can visit the website to get all the details related to the Semester 2 examination.

Meanwhile, ISC Class 12 Semester 2 exam also begins from April 26, 2022. While ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 concludes on May 20, ISC Class 12 will be continued till June 6. While releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 2 time tables, CISCE has said that in addition to the time indicated on the time table, an additional 10 minutes will be provided to read the question paper. “The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.

