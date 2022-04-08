  • Home
  • Education
  • ISCE Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus Here

ISCE Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus Here

The CISCE had issued the sample paper, syllabus and regulations for ICSE Class 10 on the official website- cisce.org.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 8, 2022 9:45 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Board Exam News: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE Date Sheet
ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exams In April Last Week; No Pre-Boards If Syllabus Not Finished
ICSE Semester 1 Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Results Shortly; 3 Ways To Download Mark Sheets
CISCE Semester 1 Result On Monday: ICSE, ISC Final Results After Semester 2
ISCE Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus Here
ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 examination starts from April 25
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has scheduled the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Semester 2 examination from April 25 to May 20, 2022. The CISCE had issued the sample paper, syllabus and regulations for ICSE Class 10 on the official website- cisce.org. Candidates can visit the website to get all the details related to the Semester 2 examination.

Recommended: Free Download ICSE 10th Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here
Recommended: Explore Courses After 10th. Click Here
Recommended: Know About ICSE Reduced Syllabus 2022 for Class 10th. Click Here

Meanwhile, ISC Class 12 Semester 2 exam also begins from April 26, 2022. While ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 concludes on May 20, ISC Class 12 will be continued till June 6. While releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 2 time tables, CISCE has said that in addition to the time indicated on the time table, an additional 10 minutes will be provided to read the question paper. “The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

ISCE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Sample Paper- Direct Link

ISCE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Syllabus And Regulations- Direct Link

  • The ICSE Class 10 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. The exam will start from 10 am on April 25. The Class 10 ISCE Semester 2 exams will start with English Language - English Paper 1 on the first day.
  • ISCE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Covid 19 Safety Instructions
  • Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.
  • Candidates must maintain social distancing in their movement from the main school gate to the Examination Hall or room.
  • During entry to and exit from the examination hall or room, candidates are advised to do so in a staggered manner to maintain social distancing norms.
  • Candidates must use face masks or cover and carry their own hand sanitiser.
  • Candidates are required to bring their own writing stationery and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.
  • Candidates are required to carry their Admission Cards to the Examination Hall or room. Candidates need to strictly follow all the safety instructions at the examination centre.
Click here for more Education News
ICSE date sheet ICSE board exams

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Kharagpur Named One Of The Top Universities Of The World
IIT Kharagpur Named One Of The Top Universities Of The World
Curriculum For Delhi University First-Year UG Students To Be Ready In 2-3 Months: Vice-Chancellor
Curriculum For Delhi University First-Year UG Students To Be Ready In 2-3 Months: Vice-Chancellor
Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Atal Innovation Mission Till March 2023
Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Atal Innovation Mission Till March 2023
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Know About Class 10 Science Exam Pattern, Sample Paper
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Know About Class 10 Science Exam Pattern, Sample Paper
IISc Bangalore Collaborates With University Of Melbourne For A Joint PhD Programme In Science And Technology
IISc Bangalore Collaborates With University Of Melbourne For A Joint PhD Programme In Science And Technology
.......................... Advertisement ..........................