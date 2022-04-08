ISCE Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus Here
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has scheduled the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Semester 2 examination from April 25 to May 20, 2022. The CISCE had issued the sample paper, syllabus and regulations for ICSE Class 10 on the official website- cisce.org. Candidates can visit the website to get all the details related to the Semester 2 examination.
Meanwhile, ISC Class 12 Semester 2 exam also begins from April 26, 2022. While ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 concludes on May 20, ISC Class 12 will be continued till June 6. While releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 2 time tables, CISCE has said that in addition to the time indicated on the time table, an additional 10 minutes will be provided to read the question paper. “The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.
ISCE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Sample Paper- Direct Link
ISCE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Syllabus And Regulations- Direct Link
- The ICSE Class 10 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. The exam will start from 10 am on April 25. The Class 10 ISCE Semester 2 exams will start with English Language - English Paper 1 on the first day.
- ISCE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Covid 19 Safety Instructions
- Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.
- Candidates must maintain social distancing in their movement from the main school gate to the Examination Hall or room.
- During entry to and exit from the examination hall or room, candidates are advised to do so in a staggered manner to maintain social distancing norms.
- Candidates must use face masks or cover and carry their own hand sanitiser.
- Candidates are required to bring their own writing stationery and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.
- Candidates are required to carry their Admission Cards to the Examination Hall or room. Candidates need to strictly follow all the safety instructions at the examination centre.