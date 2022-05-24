ISC Sociology Semester 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock ISC Sociology semester 2 exam tomorrow

The Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12 Sociology semester 2 exam will be held on Wednesday, May 25. According to the ISC Sociology specimen question paper 2022, the maximum marks allotted for the exam will be 35 marks. The Class 12 semester 2 exam will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. The Sociology question paper will have three sections -- A, B, and C. While Section A of the ISC Class 12 Sociology paper will be of 7 marks, Section B will be of 12 marks, and Section C will be of 16 marks. CISCE exam students will get 10 minutes extra to read the paper.

Students will have to write their unique identification number (UID), index number and subject on the top sheet of the answer booklets.

ISC Sociology Specimen Question Paper

ISC Sociology Exam 2022: Guidelines