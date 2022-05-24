ISC Sociology Semester 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Guidelines
ISC Sociology Exam 2022: According to the ISC Sociology specimen question paper 2022, the maximum marks allotted for the exam will be 35 marks. The Class 12 semester 2 exam will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.
The Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12 Sociology semester 2 exam will be held on Wednesday, May 25. According to the ISC Sociology specimen question paper 2022, the maximum marks allotted for the exam will be 35 marks. The Class 12 semester 2 exam will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. The Sociology question paper will have three sections -- A, B, and C. While Section A of the ISC Class 12 Sociology paper will be of 7 marks, Section B will be of 12 marks, and Section C will be of 16 marks. CISCE exam students will get 10 minutes extra to read the paper.
Students will have to write their unique identification number (UID), index number and subject on the top sheet of the answer booklets.
ISC Sociology Specimen Question Paper
ISC Sociology Exam 2022: Guidelines
- Students must bring their ISC exam admit card and reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.
- If an examination paper for which you are not entered is handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the supervising examiner at once.
- Candidates must attend carefully to any general directions that may be given at the head of a paper -- directions regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc.
- Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.
- On the top-sheet of the standard answer booklet, students will have to put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose.
- Students will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.