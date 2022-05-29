ISC Semester 2 Psychology Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Question Paper

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE will conduct ISC semester 2 Psychology exam tomorrow, May 30

CISCE ISC exam 2022: The Indian School Certificate, or ISC, semester 2 Psychology exam will be conducted tomorrow, May 30, 2022. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will commence the ISC semester 2 Psychology exam at 2:00 pm. The Psychology examination will end at 3:30 pm. The students who will be appearing for the ISC Psychology exam 2022 tomorrow will have to follow the exam guidelines shared by the board earlier. ISC Class 12 Psychology paper will be conducted for 35 marks. Students can check the Psychology specimen question paper to have a better idea of the question structure and marking schemes.

The candidates of the ISC semester 2 Psychology exam will get one and half hours to submit their papers. The CISCE has shared the ISC semester 2 specimen question papers and syllabus of all the subjects earlier. Students who are willing to check the sample paper of ISC Psychology can visit the direct link shared below.

ISC Semester 2 Psychology exam: Specimen Question Paper

ISC Semester 2 Psychology Question Paper: General Instructs

The ISC Psychology exam will be conducted for 35 marks in Class 12 semester 2.

The candidate will get one and half hours for the exam.

An additional 10 minutes will be allotted for the students to read to question paper thoroughly.

Students will not be allowed to write during this additional 10 minutes.

The Psychology paper will have three sections- A, B and C.

Candidates have to answer all the answer all questions in Section A, Section B and Section C.

Section A will have 7 marks, Section B will contain 12 marks and Section C will have 16 marks.

The CISCE started the ISC semester 2 exam 2022 on April 26. The Class 12 examination 2022 will be continued till June 13, 2022.