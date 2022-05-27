ISC Semester 2 Political Science Exam Today; Guidelines To Follow

Image credit: Shutterstock ISC semester 2 Political Exam will start at 2 pm today

CISCE ISC Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, will conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Political Science exam today, May 27, 2022. The CISCE will commence the ISC semester 2 Political Science exam at 2:00 pm today. The students who will appear for ISC Political Science exam today, will follow the exam guidelines shared by the board. The CISCE ISC semester 2 examination started on April 26, 2022 and it will be continued till June 13, 2022.

The ISC semester 2 Political Science exam will be conducted for 40 marks. The candidates will get one and a half hours to submit their papers. The candidates will get an additional 10 minutes to read the ISC Political Science paper and will not be allowed to write during this time.

The ISC Political Science question paper will have three sections- A, B and C. Section A will contain 8 marks, Section B will have 12 marks and Section C will have 20 marks.

ISC semester 2 Political Science Exam: Guidelines To Follow