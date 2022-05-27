  • Home
ISC Semester 2 Political Science Exam Today; Guidelines To Follow

The CISCE will commence the ISC semester 2 Political Science exam at 2:00 pm today.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 27, 2022 8:08 am IST

ISC semester 2 Political Exam will start at 2 pm today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CISCE ISC Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, will conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Political Science exam today, May 27, 2022. The CISCE will commence the ISC semester 2 Political Science exam at 2:00 pm today. The students who will appear for ISC Political Science exam today, will follow the exam guidelines shared by the board. The CISCE ISC semester 2 examination started on April 26, 2022 and it will be continued till June 13, 2022.

Latest: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Don't Miss: : Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

The ISC semester 2 Political Science exam will be conducted for 40 marks. The candidates will get one and a half hours to submit their papers. The candidates will get an additional 10 minutes to read the ISC Political Science paper and will not be allowed to write during this time.

The ISC Political Science question paper will have three sections- A, B and C. Section A will contain 8 marks, Section B will have 12 marks and Section C will have 20 marks.

ISC semester 2 Political Science Exam: Guidelines To Follow

  1. Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.
  2. The candidates must be seated in the examination hall / room five minutes before the commencement of the exam.
  3. During the entry to and exit from the examination hall / room, candidates must maintain social distancing norms.
  4. Candidates are requested to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and must leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges.
  5. On the top sheet of the standard answer booklet, the candidates are instructed to put the signature in the space provided for the purpose. Students should not write or scribble anywhere on the top sheet.
  6. Candidates must use face masks/covers and carry their own hand sanitiser.
  7. A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the supervising examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late.
Indian School Certificate 12th Examination

