ISC Semester 2 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will commence the ISC semester 2 Physics exam at 2:00 pm on May 17, 2022.
ISC Physics Specimen Paper Semester 2: The Indian School Certificate, or ISC, semester 2 Physics paper- 1 (Theory) exam will be held tomorrow, May 17, 2022. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will commence the ISC semester 2 Physics exam at 2:00 pm. The CISCE started the ISC semester 2 exam on April 26, 2022 and the board will end the examinations on June 13, 2022. The students who are appearing for ISC Physics paper- 1 (Theory) should follow the exam guidelines for tomorrow. (Also read: ICSE Semester 2 Biology Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper)
Students who are from the Science stream and all set to appear for the ISC Class 12 semester 2 Physics exam on Tuesday, must take a look at the Physics specimen paper and syllabus shared by the CISCE board. While sharing the revised datasheet of ISC, the CISCE shared the regulations, guidelines and instructions as well.
In the ISC semester 2 Physics paper- 1 (Theory) exam 2022, the board will be focusing on four specific units from the bifurcated syllabus. These units are – Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices.
ISC Physics Specimen Paper Semester 2: Direct Link
ISC semester 2 Physics paper- 1: General Instruction
- The ISC Physics 2022 exam will be held in total 35 marks.
- One and a half hours time will be allotted to every candidate to submit their papers.
- An additional 10 minutes will be provided to every student for only reading the paper.
- The candidates will not be allowed to write during this additional 10 minutes.
- In the ISC semester 2 Physics paper is bifurcated into three sections- A, B and C.
- Section A has 7 marks, Section B has 10 marks and 18 marks have allotted for Section C.
- All work including rough work should be done on the same sheet as and adjacent to the rest of the answer.
- Answers to sub parts of the same question must be given in one place only.
- A list of useful physical constants will be given at the end of the paper.
- A simple scientific calculator without a programmable memory may be used for calculations.