ISC Semester 2 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper

Image credit: Shutterstock ISC semester 2 Physics exam will be held on May 17, 2022

ISC Physics Specimen Paper Semester 2: The Indian School Certificate, or ISC, semester 2 Physics paper- 1 (Theory) exam will be held tomorrow, May 17, 2022. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will commence the ISC semester 2 Physics exam at 2:00 pm. The CISCE started the ISC semester 2 exam on April 26, 2022 and the board will end the examinations on June 13, 2022. The students who are appearing for ISC Physics paper- 1 (Theory) should follow the exam guidelines for tomorrow. (Also read: ICSE Semester 2 Biology Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper)

Students who are from the Science stream and all set to appear for the ISC Class 12 semester 2 Physics exam on Tuesday, must take a look at the Physics specimen paper and syllabus shared by the CISCE board. While sharing the revised datasheet of ISC, the CISCE shared the regulations, guidelines and instructions as well.

In the ISC semester 2 Physics paper- 1 (Theory) exam 2022, the board will be focusing on four specific units from the bifurcated syllabus. These units are – Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices.

ISC Physics Specimen Paper Semester 2: Direct Link

ISC semester 2 Physics paper- 1: General Instruction