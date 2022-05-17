  • Home
  • Education
  • ISC Semester 2 Physics Exam 2022 Today; Checklist For Students

ISC Semester 2 Physics Exam 2022 Today; Checklist For Students

ISC Semester 2 Physics Paper 2022: The ISC Physics paper will be of 35 marks, the paper will contain questions from Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices. The students need to report at exam centre at 1:30 PM.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 17, 2022 9:11 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ISC Semester 2 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper
ISC 12th Semester 2 Home Science Exam 2022 Today; Checklist For Students
ICSE 10th Semester 2 Chemistry Paper 2022 Analysis: CISCE Official Clarifies About 'Error' In Question Paper
ISC Semester 2 Home Science Paper-1 Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper
ISC 12th Semester 2 History Exam 2022 Today; Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
ISC Semester 2 History Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Question Paper, Other Details
ISC Semester 2 Physics Exam 2022 Today; Checklist For Students
CISCE ISC Semester 2 Physics exam 2022 today
Image credit: Shutterstock

ISC Semester 2 Physics Paper 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 semester 2 Physics exam on Tuesday, May 17. The ISC Physics paper will be of 35 marks, the paper will contain questions from Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices. The students need to report at exam centre at 1:30 PM, the semester 2 Physics exam will be of 90 minutes, from 2 to 3:30 PM. CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates

Latest: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Don't Miss: : Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Section-wise, the ISC Physics paper will have three sections- A, B and C. Section A will be of 7 marks, Section B- 10 marks, Section C- 18 marks. The candidates will get 10 minutes extra to read the paper.

ALSO READ | ICSE Semester 2 10th Biology Exam 2022 Today; Reporting Time, Exam Day Instructions

The students should carry admit card at the exam centre, and follow COVID-19, heat wave guidelines. They will not be allowed at the exam centre without face mask, hand sanitisers. The students should carry hat, black umbrella and need to carry adequate water to save themselves from the deadly heat wave.

The students should note that electronic devices- calculator, mobile phones, wireless devices, jewelleries are not allowed inside the exam centre. The detail instructions are there on their hall ticket.

The ISC Physics exam will be concluded on June 13. For detail on exam related queries, please visit the official website- cisce.org.

Click here for more Education News
ISC Exams CISCE Board Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CBSE 12th Business Studies, ICSE Biology, ISC Physics Today
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CBSE 12th Business Studies, ICSE Biology, ISC Physics Today
ICSE Semester 2 10th Biology Exam 2022 Today; Reporting Time, Exam Day Instructions
ICSE Semester 2 10th Biology Exam 2022 Today; Reporting Time, Exam Day Instructions
CBSE Term 2 12th Business Studies Exam 2022: Check Paper Pattern, Exam Day Instructions
CBSE Term 2 12th Business Studies Exam 2022: Check Paper Pattern, Exam Day Instructions
Deadly Heatwave In Delhi-NCR: Declare Summer Vacation In Schools, Demands Delhi Parents Association
Deadly Heatwave In Delhi-NCR: Declare Summer Vacation In Schools, Demands Delhi Parents Association
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On May 19; Check Toppers Of Previous Years
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On May 19; Check Toppers Of Previous Years
.......................... Advertisement ..........................