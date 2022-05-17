ISC Semester 2 Physics Exam 2022 Today; Checklist For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE ISC Semester 2 Physics exam 2022 today

ISC Semester 2 Physics Paper 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 semester 2 Physics exam on Tuesday, May 17. The ISC Physics paper will be of 35 marks, the paper will contain questions from Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices. The students need to report at exam centre at 1:30 PM, the semester 2 Physics exam will be of 90 minutes, from 2 to 3:30 PM. CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates

Section-wise, the ISC Physics paper will have three sections- A, B and C. Section A will be of 7 marks, Section B- 10 marks, Section C- 18 marks. The candidates will get 10 minutes extra to read the paper.

ALSO READ | ICSE Semester 2 10th Biology Exam 2022 Today; Reporting Time, Exam Day Instructions

The students should carry admit card at the exam centre, and follow COVID-19, heat wave guidelines. They will not be allowed at the exam centre without face mask, hand sanitisers. The students should carry hat, black umbrella and need to carry adequate water to save themselves from the deadly heat wave.

The students should note that electronic devices- calculator, mobile phones, wireless devices, jewelleries are not allowed inside the exam centre. The detail instructions are there on their hall ticket.

The ISC Physics exam will be concluded on June 13. For detail on exam related queries, please visit the official website- cisce.org.