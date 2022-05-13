  • Home
ISC Semester 2 Home Science Paper-1 Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper

The candidates who are appearing for the ISC exam 2022 tomorrow, will have to follow the mandatory guidelines shared by the board earlier.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 13, 2022 8:11 pm IST

CISCE ISC semester 2
Image credit: Shutterstock

ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Indian School Certificate, or ISC, semester 2 Home Science Paper-1 (Theory) will be conducted tomorrow, May 14, 2022. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, commonly known as CISCE, will commence the ISC (Class 12) semester 2 Home Science Paper-1 (Theory) at 2:00 pm. The CISCE Class 12 semester 2 exams 2022 were started on April 26, 2022 and will be continued till June 13, 2022. Today ISC 12th Chemistry- Paper 1 (Theory) was conducted.

The candidates who are appearing for the ISC exam 2022 tomorrow, will have to follow the mandatory guidelines shared by the board earlier. Candidates who are preparing for the ISC semester 2 Home Science Paper-1 (Theory) exam tomorrow, can have a look at the specimen question paper, syllabus and regulations.

ISC Semester 2 Home Science Specimen Paper- Direct Link

The CISCE will be conducting the ISC Semester 2 Home Science exam for total 35 marks. The candidates will get one and a half hours time to submit their papers. An additional 10 minutes time will be provided to the students just to read the question paper thoroughly. Students will not be allowed to write during this time.

According to the ISC specimen question paper for Home Science, there will be three sections in the paper- Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A will have 7 marks, Section B will contain 12 marks and 16 marks will be allotted for the Section C.

In the semester 2 exams of ISC Home Science, there are three units from the syllabus to be focused on. These three units are- Human Development, Traditional Textiles and Communication and Extension.

Indian School Certificate 12th Examination

