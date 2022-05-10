ISC Semester 2 History Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Question Paper, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock ISC (Class 12) semester 2 History exam will be conducted tomorrow, May 11, 2022

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, semester 2, History exam tomorrow, May 11, 2022 from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. The CISCE commenced ISC semester 2 exams on April 26, 2022 and the board will conclude the exams on June 13, 2022. The candidates who are appearing for the ISC exam 2022 will have to follow the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines shared by the board earlier. Students who are appearing for the exam are instructed to present at the examination centres at least an hour prior to the commencement of the exam. (Also read: ICSE 10th Physics Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Conceptual, Moderately Difficult")

Latest: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Don't Miss: : Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Candidates who belong to Humanities steam and will appear for the ISC Semester 2 History exam tomorrow, must be well aware of the specimen question paper and reduced syllabus. Earlier, CISCE shared the syllabus, regulations and specimen question papers of all the subjects for the students to score well in the semester 2 exams.

CISCE ISC (Class 12) Semester 2 History Specimen Question Paper: Direct Link

ISC Semester 2 History Exam: General Instructions On Question Paper

The CISCE semester 2 History exam for Class 12 will be conducted in total 40 marks.

One and a half hours time will be provided to the candidates to complete the exam.

An additional 10 minutes time will be provided to the students for reading the question paper thoroughly.

The candidates will not be allowed to write during the additional 10 minutes time.

In the ISC Semester 2 History question paper, there will be three sections- A, B and C. While Section A will hold 8 marks, Section B and C will have 12 and 20 marks respectively. The CISCE will focus on five units from the syllabus of ISC Semester 2 History. These units are- World War II, De-colonisation – in Asia (China), Cold War 1945-91– origin, course, end and impact, Protest Movements, Middle East: Israeli-Palestine conflict (1916-1993).