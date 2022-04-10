ISC Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Time Table
The CISCE had issued the date sheet, sample paper, syllabus and regulations for ISC Class 12 on the official website- cisce.org.
ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Exam: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to commence Indian School Certificate or ISC Class 12 Semester 2 exams on April 25, 2022. The ISE Semester 2 exams will be concluded on June 13, 2022. The CISCE had issued the date sheet, sample paper, syllabus and regulations for ISC Class 12 on the official website- cisce.org. Candidates who are appearing for the exams can visit the website to get all the details related to the Semester 2 examination.
Meanwhile, CISCE has scheduled the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 examination from April 25, 2022. While ISC Class 12 exam concludes on June 13, ICSE Class 10 exam will be continued till May 20, 2022. CISCE has clarified that in addition to the time indicated on the time table, an additional 10 minutes will be provided to read the question papers. “The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.
ISC Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Sample Paper- Direct Link
ISC Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Syllabus And Regulations- Direct Link
ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet
Exam Date
Subject
April 26, 2022
Paper 1 (English Language)
April 28, 2022
Commerce
April 30, 2022
Elective English Hospitality Management Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory) Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory) Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)
May 2, 2022
English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)
May 5, 2022
Economics
May 7, 2022
Mass Media & Communication Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)
May 9, 2022
Mathematics
May 11 , 2022
History
May 13, 2022
Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory
May 14, 2022
Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
May 17, 2022
Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)
May 20, 2022
Accounts
May 23 , 2022
Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
May 25, 2022
Sociology
May 27, 2022
Political Science
May 30, 2022
Psychology
June 1, 2022
Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory
June 3, 2022
Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)
June 4, 2022
Legal Studies
June 6, 2022
Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages
June 8, 2022
Business Studies
June 10, 2022
Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)
June 13, 2022
Geography Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing Electricity and Electronics