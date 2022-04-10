  • Home
ISC Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Time Table

The CISCE had issued the date sheet, sample paper, syllabus and regulations for ISC Class 12 on the official website- cisce.org.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 10, 2022 11:43 am IST
ISC Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Time Table
ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams begins on April 25, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Exam: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to commence Indian School Certificate or ISC Class 12 Semester 2 exams on April 25, 2022. The ISE Semester 2 exams will be concluded on June 13, 2022. The CISCE had issued the date sheet, sample paper, syllabus and regulations for ISC Class 12 on the official website- cisce.org. Candidates who are appearing for the exams can visit the website to get all the details related to the Semester 2 examination.

Meanwhile, CISCE has scheduled the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 examination from April 25, 2022. While ISC Class 12 exam concludes on June 13, ICSE Class 10 exam will be continued till May 20, 2022. CISCE has clarified that in addition to the time indicated on the time table, an additional 10 minutes will be provided to read the question papers. “The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.

ISC Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Sample Paper- Direct Link

ISC Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Syllabus And Regulations- Direct Link

ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet


Exam Date

Subject

April 26, 2022

Paper 1 (English Language)

April 28, 2022

Commerce

April 30, 2022

Elective English Hospitality Management Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory) Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory) Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 2, 2022

English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

May 5, 2022

Economics

May 7, 2022

Mass Media & Communication Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 9, 2022

Mathematics

May 11 , 2022

History

May 13, 2022

Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory

May 14, 2022

Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 17, 2022

Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 20, 2022

Accounts

May 23 , 2022

Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

May 25, 2022

Sociology

May 27, 2022

Political Science

May 30, 2022

Psychology

June 1, 2022

Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory

June 3, 2022

Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)

June 4, 2022

Legal Studies


June 6, 2022

Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages

June 8, 2022

Business Studies

June 10, 2022

Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)

June 13, 2022

Geography Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing Electricity and Electronics




Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
