ISC Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Time Table

ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Exam: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to commence Indian School Certificate or ISC Class 12 Semester 2 exams on April 25, 2022. The ISE Semester 2 exams will be concluded on June 13, 2022. The CISCE had issued the date sheet, sample paper, syllabus and regulations for ISC Class 12 on the official website- cisce.org. Candidates who are appearing for the exams can visit the website to get all the details related to the Semester 2 examination.

Meanwhile, CISCE has scheduled the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 examination from April 25, 2022. While ISC Class 12 exam concludes on June 13, ICSE Class 10 exam will be continued till May 20, 2022. CISCE has clarified that in addition to the time indicated on the time table, an additional 10 minutes will be provided to read the question papers. “The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.

ISC Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Sample Paper- Direct Link

ISC Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Syllabus And Regulations- Direct Link

ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet





Exam Date Subject April 26, 2022 Paper 1 (English Language) April 28, 2022 Commerce April 30, 2022 Elective English Hospitality Management Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory) Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory) Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory) May 2, 2022 English - Paper 2 (Literature in English) May 5, 2022 Economics May 7, 2022 Mass Media & Communication Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory) May 9, 2022 Mathematics May 11 , 2022 History May 13, 2022 Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory May 14, 2022 Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory) May 17, 2022 Physics - Paper 1 (Theory) May 20, 2022 Accounts May 23 , 2022 Biology – Paper 1 (Theory) May 25, 2022 Sociology May 27, 2022 Political Science May 30, 2022 Psychology June 1, 2022 Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory June 3, 2022 Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory) June 4, 2022 Legal Studies

June 6, 2022 Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages June 8, 2022 Business Studies June 10, 2022 Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory) June 13, 2022 Geography Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing Electricity and Electronics









