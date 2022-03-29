  • Home
CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: ISC candidates who will appear for the semester 2 exams 2022 will have to follow these guidelines issued by the CISCE.

Education | Updated: Mar 29, 2022 1:55 pm IST

ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: CISCE Issues Important Instructions For Candidates At Cisce.org; Check Details
CISCE isues instructions for ISC semester 2 exam candidates

CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released important instructions for Class 12 ISC semester 2 exam candidates. Students who will appear for the CISCE ISC semester 2 examination 2022 can check the detailed notification on the official website-- cisce.org. The ISC exam 2022 is scheduled to be held between April 26 and June 13.

ISC candidates who will appear for the semester 2 exams 2022 will have to follow these guidelines issued by the CISCE.

CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: Important Guidelines For Candidates

  • Candidates must reach the exam centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.
  • Students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines at exam centre.
  • Candidates will have to put their signature in the space provided for the purpose and not write or scribble anywhere else on the top sheet. Along with signature, candidates should write their unique ID, index number and subject as well on the top sheet.
  • The question number should be clearly written in the left hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Candidates will have to use blue or blank fountain or ball point pen for writing the answers. Pencils should be used only for diagrams.
  • Banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam Time Table 2022

All ISC semester 2 exams will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours.

April 26, 2022

English - Paper 1 (English Language)

April 28, 2022

Commerce

April 30, 2022

Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 2, 2022

English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

May 5, 2022

Economics

May 7, 2022

Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 9, 2022

Mathematics

May 11, 2022

History

May 13, 2022

Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory

May 14, 2022

Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 17, 2022

Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 20, 2022

Accounts

May 23, 2022

Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

May 25, 2022

Sociology

May 27, 2022

Political Science

May 30, 2022

Psychology

June 1, 2022

Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory

June 3, 2022

Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)

June 4, 2022

Legal Studies

June 6, 2022

Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages

June 8, 2022

Business Studies

June 10, 2022

Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)

June 13, 2022

Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics


