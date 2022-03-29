CISCE isues instructions for ISC semester 2 exam candidates

CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released important instructions for Class 12 ISC semester 2 exam candidates. Students who will appear for the CISCE ISC semester 2 examination 2022 can check the detailed notification on the official website-- cisce.org. The ISC exam 2022 is scheduled to be held between April 26 and June 13.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

ISC candidates who will appear for the semester 2 exams 2022 will have to follow these guidelines issued by the CISCE.

CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: Important Guidelines For Candidates

Candidates must reach the exam centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.

Students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines at exam centre.

Candidates will have to put their signature in the space provided for the purpose and not write or scribble anywhere else on the top sheet. Along with signature, candidates should write their unique ID, index number and subject as well on the top sheet.

The question number should be clearly written in the left hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Candidates will have to use blue or blank fountain or ball point pen for writing the answers. Pencils should be used only for diagrams.

Banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam Time Table 2022

All ISC semester 2 exams will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours.

April 26, 2022 English - Paper 1 (English Language) April 28, 2022 Commerce April 30, 2022 Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory) May 2, 2022 English - Paper 2 (Literature in English) May 5, 2022 Economics May 7, 2022 Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory) May 9, 2022 Mathematics May 11, 2022 History May 13, 2022 Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory May 14, 2022 Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory) May 17, 2022 Physics - Paper 1 (Theory) May 20, 2022 Accounts May 23, 2022 Biology – Paper 1 (Theory) May 25, 2022 Sociology May 27, 2022 Political Science May 30, 2022 Psychology June 1, 2022 Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory June 3, 2022 Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory) June 4, 2022 Legal Studies June 6, 2022 Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages June 8, 2022 Business Studies June 10, 2022 Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory) June 13, 2022 Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics



