ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: CISCE Issues Important Instructions For Candidates At Cisce.org; Check Details
CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: ISC candidates who will appear for the semester 2 exams 2022 will have to follow these guidelines issued by the CISCE.
CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released important instructions for Class 12 ISC semester 2 exam candidates. Students who will appear for the CISCE ISC semester 2 examination 2022 can check the detailed notification on the official website-- cisce.org. The ISC exam 2022 is scheduled to be held between April 26 and June 13.
CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: Important Guidelines For Candidates
- Candidates must reach the exam centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.
- Students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines at exam centre.
- Candidates will have to put their signature in the space provided for the purpose and not write or scribble anywhere else on the top sheet. Along with signature, candidates should write their unique ID, index number and subject as well on the top sheet.
- The question number should be clearly written in the left hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Candidates will have to use blue or blank fountain or ball point pen for writing the answers. Pencils should be used only for diagrams.
- Banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam Time Table 2022
All ISC semester 2 exams will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours.
April 26, 2022
English - Paper 1 (English Language)
April 28, 2022
Commerce
April 30, 2022
Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)
May 2, 2022
English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)
May 5, 2022
Economics
May 7, 2022
Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)
May 9, 2022
Mathematics
May 11, 2022
History
May 13, 2022
Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory
May 14, 2022
Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
May 17, 2022
Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)
May 20, 2022
Accounts
May 23, 2022
Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
May 25, 2022
Sociology
May 27, 2022
Political Science
May 30, 2022
Psychology
June 1, 2022
Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory
June 3, 2022
Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)
June 4, 2022
Legal Studies
June 6, 2022
Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages
June 8, 2022
Business Studies
June 10, 2022
Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)
June 13, 2022
Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics