ISC Semester 2 Economics Exam Today; Key Pointers For Students

ISC Semester 2 Economics Exam: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Indian School Certificate (ISC)Class 12, semester 2 Economics exam will be held on Thursday, May 5. The ISC Economics paper will be held from 2 PM to 3:30 PM, the paper will contain 40 marks.

One and half hours time will be allotted to the candidates. An additional 10 minutes will be provided to the students for reading the question paper. The students will not be allowed to write during this additional time span.



The ISC Economics paper will contain three sections- Section A, B and C. Section A will contain 8 marks, Section B 12 marks and Section C will have 20 marks. The Economics paper will contain chapters of Theory of Income and Employment, Money and Banking, Balance of Payment and Exchange Rate, Public Finance and National Income.



ISC Semester 2 Economics Exam 2022: Important Exam Day Instructions



- Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they are required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and use sanitiser.



- Carry a hall ticket and reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.



- Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.



- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.



For details on ICSE, ISC semester 2 exam 2022, please visit the website- cisce.org.