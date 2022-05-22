ISC Semester 2 Biology Paper 1 Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper

Image credit: Shutterstock ISC semester 2 Biology exam will be held tomorrow, May 23, 2022

The Indian School Certificate, or ISC, semester 2 Biology Paper- 1 (Theory) exam is set to be conducted tomorrow, May 23, 2022. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will start the ISC semester 2 Biology exam at 2:00 pm. One and half hours will be allotted for the ISC Class 12 Biology exam. The CISCE commenced ISC semester 2 exam 2022 on April 26 which will be continued till June 13, 2022. Students are instructed to appear for the ISC Biology paper- 1 exam by following the guidelines shared by the board earlier.

Latest: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Don't Miss: : Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

ISC Class 12 students are asked to go through the specimen question paper, syllabus and regulations shared by the CISCE board. Hence, if a student is looking for ISC Class 12 Biology Paper- 1 specimen question paper can visit this direct link shared below.

Check ISC Semester 2 Class 12 Biology Specimen Question Paper

The students appearing for the ISC Semester 2 Class 12 Biology will get one and a half hours time to complete the examination35 marks. The candidates will get an additional 10 minutes time to read the question paper carefully. They will not be allowed to write during this additional time.

“Internal choices have been provided in one question in Section B and one question in Section C. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets,” the ISC biology specimen paper reads.

Section A will have 7 marks, Section B will have 16 marks and Section C will contain 12 marks. In the semester 2 exam for ISC Biology, the focus will be on three units from the bifurcated syllabus. These units are- 1. Biology and Human Welfare which has sub-units- (i) Human Health and Diseases (ii) Strategies for enhancement in Food Production. 2. Biotechnology and its Applications (Complete Unit) 3. Ecology and Environment (Complete Unit).