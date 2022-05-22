  • Home
ISC Semester 2 Biology Paper 1 Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will start the ISC semester 2 Biology exam at 2:00 pm on May 23.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 22, 2022 2:46 pm IST

ISC semester 2 Biology exam will be held tomorrow, May 23, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian School Certificate, or ISC, semester 2 Biology Paper- 1 (Theory) exam is set to be conducted tomorrow, May 23, 2022. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will start the ISC semester 2 Biology exam at 2:00 pm. One and half hours will be allotted for the ISC Class 12 Biology exam. The CISCE commenced ISC semester 2 exam 2022 on April 26 which will be continued till June 13, 2022. Students are instructed to appear for the ISC Biology paper- 1 exam by following the guidelines shared by the board earlier.

ISC Class 12 students are asked to go through the specimen question paper, syllabus and regulations shared by the CISCE board. Hence, if a student is looking for ISC Class 12 Biology Paper- 1 specimen question paper can visit this direct link shared below.

Check ISC Semester 2 Class 12 Biology Specimen Question Paper

The students appearing for the ISC Semester 2 Class 12 Biology will get one and a half hours time to complete the examination35 marks. The candidates will get an additional 10 minutes time to read the question paper carefully. They will not be allowed to write during this additional time.

“Internal choices have been provided in one question in Section B and one question in Section C. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets,” the ISC biology specimen paper reads.

Section A will have 7 marks, Section B will have 16 marks and Section C will contain 12 marks. In the semester 2 exam for ISC Biology, the focus will be on three units from the bifurcated syllabus. These units are- 1. Biology and Human Welfare which has sub-units- (i) Human Health and Diseases (ii) Strategies for enhancement in Food Production. 2. Biotechnology and its Applications (Complete Unit) 3. Ecology and Environment (Complete Unit).

Indian School Certificate 12th Examination

